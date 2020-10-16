Faker Are Back & They’ve Released Their Lost Album ‘Get Loved’

The masterminds behind 10/10 classic ‘This Heart Attack’, Faker have returned and reformed. And with them? They’ve brought back their long lost album Get Loved.

The 2011 offering was never officially released and today is the first time the elusive third Faker album has hit streaming or digital services. You can listen to ‘Dangerous’ down below.

On the release, Faker says, “To celebrate the just-announced (and very official) re-banding of Faker in 2020, we’ve decided to look to our past and finally make available the missing 3rd Faker LP from 2011, ‘Get Loved’.

“A record which was made lovingly, then given away via our mailing list, but never officially released at the time,” they said.

“‘Get Loved’ lives as a snapshot of Faker during a surprisingly rocky 2010 and 2011.

“It was crafted by a paired-down Faker (Nic and Nathan) who thought, “why not build a studio and produce our own record?”

“Wrapped up in something to dance around your bedroom to, it contains all the heartbreak that led to the eventual disbanding of Faker in 2013, until now.

‘‘Get Loved’ was given away on Nathan’s birthday (December 2nd) in 2011. Now, on October 16th – inadvertently the anniversary of Nathan’s own coming out – we release with love, our 3rd record, Get Loved.”

The noughties rock icons disbanded in 2013. You can listen to ‘Dangerous’ below, or stream the full album via Spotify.

