Faker Are Playing A Show For The First Time In Nine Years Tomorrow Night In Sydney

Back in 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic, Faker frontman Nathan Hudson announced he was reviving the band, seven years after their breakup.

“Once upon a time… I was in a band called Faker. I went on a big adventure and disbanded the band, because I guess I needed to,” Hudson wrote at the time. “Then the world went a little bit crazy and somewhere in the middle of that, I figured out that I wanted to be in Faker again. So I was… Am. More to come.”

Since then, there wasn’t been a ton of updates from Hudson about the future of the band, apart from being announced on the lineups for a few festivals, such as the now-cancelled Yours & Owls in Wollongong.

Today, however, Hudson has announced he’ll be playing his first show under the Faker banner in some nine years – a free gig at the Vic on the Park in Sydney tomorrow night (31st March), where he’ll be debuting the band’s new touring lineup, premiering new songs live and presumably playing a few classic cuts like ‘This Heart Attack’, ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Sleepwalking’.

Following tomorrow night’s show, the band will perform at next month’s Out of the Woods festival in Busselton along with Brisbane’s Big Gay Day in May.

[embedded content]