Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams to Feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams have snagged guest spots on the upcoming re-release of Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Both artists will appear on different, previously unheard ‘From The Vault’ tracks, which were originally written around the time of the original Speak Now in 2010.

Williams will appear on a song called ‘Castles Crumbling’, while Fall Out Boy will join Swift on ‘Electric Touch’. In a statement, Swift said she wanted to pick the artists that influenced her songwriting around the time of Speak Now – let us never forget that Swift had a MySpace emo phase.

Taylor Swift: ‘Enchanted’

[embedded content]

“I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now.”

Other new Vault tracks on the album include ‘When Emma Falls In Love’, ‘I Can See You’, ‘Foolish One’, and ‘Timeless’.

The new version of the album will land on Friday, 7th July – and will mark the third re-release that Swift has done, following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), which both landed in 2021. Swift is aiming to re-release every one of her first six albums to wrestle back control of her master recordings, which were controversially purchased by Scooter Braun in 2019.

Swift is currently in the the middle of her colossal Eras tour in North America – no Australian dates have yet been announced, but it’s been rumoured the tour might only land in two cities on the east coast.

