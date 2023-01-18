Fall Out Boy Announce First New Album in Five Years and Share New Song

Fall Out Boy have returned, announcing their first new album in five years and sharing its lead single. So Much (For) Stardust will arrive on Friday, 24th March via Fueled by Ramen and Eletrka, following up 2018’s Mania.

The band have also shared the album’s first single, ‘Love from the Other Side.’ That arrives alongside a music video directed by David Braun and Open the Portal. Watch it below.

Fall Out Boy – ‘Love from the Other Side’

[embedded content]

Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump said that with their new record, they “wanted to get back to the way we used to work” and “make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal.”

For the album, the band reunited with producer Neal Avron, who worked with the band on on 2005’s From Under the Cork Tree, 2007’s Infinity on High and 2008’s Folie à Deux.

“Neal not only taught us how to make records, but has a unique capacity to really take time and focus on a record,” Stump said. “We thought it was a no-brainer to work with him again, on a record where that was very important to us, and he was gracious enough to agree to work with us.”

Since releasing Mania in 2018, the band have released one EP (2018’s Lake Effect Kid) as well as their second greatest hits compilation, 2019’s Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two. The latter featured previously unreleased single ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’ featuring Wyclef Jean along with another track titled ‘Bob Dylan.’

Further Reading

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Records New Theme Song For Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends

Watch Amy Shark Cover a Fall Out Boy Classic for ‘Like a Version’

Watch Weezer and Fall Out Boy Face Off in an Episode of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’