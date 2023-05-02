Fall Out Boy Release Vinyl Infused With Human Tears

Fall Out Boy have become the latest in a long line of bands to infuse their vinyl records with bodily fluids, releasing a run of “crynyl” containing human tears. The band announced the special copies of recent album So Much (For) Stardust with a slightly creepy video of bassist Pete Wentz having his tears collected.

According to Fall Out Boy, the records were infused with Wentz’s tears “for maximum emotional fidelity” – and the pitch appears to have worked, as all the crynyls have sold out at the time of writing.

Only 50 copies were made (some are being held back for a giveaway) and the package includes “one double-sided, tear-filled, LP, packaged in a gatefold box with built-in tissue dispenser”. The band had teased this release back in March, with Wentz chopping onions in an attempt to make himself cry so he could extract the tears.

In terms of vinyl containing bodily liquids, Fall Out Boy’s is rather tame: local crew Private Function recently pressed a run of vinyl that contained their own urine, while plenty of bands over the years have poured their literal blood into the discs.

So Much (For) Stardust was released at the end of March, the folllow-up to 2018’s divisive Mania. The break between the albums was the longest in the band’s history, and Wentz recently revealed to DIY that he wasn’t sure if he was going to return to the band after the last album.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted to keep doing this,” said Wentz. “I became a pandemic baby, I was so nervous about leaving the house. When you’re with your family, you become a wolfpack. If I was going to leave my family and my house, it had to be for an important reason.”

The band have said the new album goes back to their roots – they also linked back up with producer Neal Avron, who helmed production on their previous albums, 2005’s From Under the Cork Tree, 2007’s Infinity on High, and 2008’s Folie à Deux.

