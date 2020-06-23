Fallen Parañaque policeman’s family to receive P600K in financial aid – PNP

THE Philippine National Police on Tuesday announced that the family of a policeman killed in a shootout with drug suspects in Parañaque City will receive over P600, 000 in financial aid.

PNP Chief Archie Francisco Gamboa said the family of PLt. Armand Melad, who was killed on June 21, will receive financial support and social benefits as follows:

* P250,000 from the President’s Social Fund;

* from P141,000 up to P181,000 as Special Financial Assistance (SFA) from the PNP;

* burial benefits worth P50,000;

* and P200,000.00 gratuity from the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

PCpl. Allan Fontanilla Baltazar who was with Melad will also receive aid from the PNP.

Melad and Baltazar engaged drug suspects Moamar Sarif and Joven Viña alias “Miro”in a firefight.

Sarif was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while Viña is at large and now the subject of s manhunt operation.