Falls Announces Move To Downtown Melbourne For 2022 Event

The enduring Falls festival has announced a big change, moving from regional to urban Victoria for its forthcoming 2022 event. The Melbourne edition of Falls will now take place in the heart of the CBD, taking over the Sidney Myer Music Bowl from 29th to the 31st December.

News of the shift comes just four months after the festival shared its initial lineup, and close to a year on from the news that the festival would be moving from its longtime home in Lorne to Birregurra in Colac. Since its inception as Rock Above The Falls in 1993, the festival has only moved locations twice, including a shift to Torquay in 1999 and to Geelong in 2015.

Falls organisers have announced the relocation of its Victorian event:

Please welcome Falls Downtown Melbourne to the mix!

We are relocating Falls Festival Birregurra to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl! Dates & lineup will stay the same. More info on our website Tix to Falls Downtown Melbourne on sale 9AM AEST Wed 14 Sep at https://t.co/2OTj2U781T💥 pic.twitter.com/dwvx6Gr6bu — Falls (@fallsofficial) September 12, 2022

According to a statement from organisers, the Colac Shire Otway Council had previously approved the planning permit for Falls VIC to be held at its new location back on 30th June. However, despite support from the local MP, council, and broader community, an application by a small group of locals was made to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) appealing this decision.

With the VCAT hearing set for February or March 2023, months after the event was scheduled to occur, the decision to relocate was made.

“Thanks so much for all the support from stakeholders, the venue, artists, all who contribute to Falls and especially our patrons,” said Falls Co-Producer Jessica Ducrou. “We’re thrilled that the show will go on at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, ringing in the new year in Downtown Melbourne!”

The newly-relocated version of the festival will feature the same previously-announced lineup, and will take place across two stages at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl. Ticketholders who are unable to attend the new location are urged to make a refund application before 13th October, while all camping tickets will be automatically refunded from 29th September.

Falls Festival 2022/23 Lineup

Arctic Monkeys

Lil Nas X

Peggy Gou

Chvrches

Jamie xx

Aminé

Ocean Alley

Camelphat

Spacey Jane

DMA’S

G Flip

Pinkpantheress

Rico Nasty

Amyl and the Sniffers

Mall Grab

Ben Böhmer (live)

DJ Seinfeld

Genesis Owusu

Tsha

CC:Disco!

Young Franco

Anna Lunoe

Luude

Lastlings

May-A

Choomba

The Vanns

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Beddy Rays

Jean Dawson

Telenova

Biscits

Barry Can’t Swim

Floodlights

Elkka

Wongo

Yng Martyr

1300

Moktar

Magdalena Bay

Dameeeela,

Ebony Boadu

Elsy Wameyo

Rona.

Juno Mamba

+ special guests The OG Wiggles

Falls Festival 2022/23 Dates and Venues

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC – 29th, 30th & 31st December, 2022

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW – 31st December 2022, 1st & 2nd January, 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA – 7th & 8th January, 2023

Further Reading

Lil Nas X, PinkPantheress and Magdalena Bay Announce Falls Sideshows

The OG Wiggles Added To Falls Festival 2022/23 Lineup

Splendour In The Grass Organisers Will Launch New Festival Next Year After Receiving $1.5M Grant