Falls Festival Share Set Times, Event Maps, & Triple J Unearthed Winners

Just weeks ahead of its kickoff in Melbourne, the 2022/2023 edition of Falls Festival has unveiled all the pertinent details, including set times, event maps, and the ever-important Triple J Unearthed winner additions. Patrons are advised to start their planning now to avoid any major lineup clashes.

In Melbourne and Byron Bay, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx, and the Arctic Monkeys will headline each respective day of the festival, while Jamie xx will wrap up shortly before Lil Nas X on the first of the day-day Fremantle event. The all-important New Year’s Eve slots will be filled by the Arctic Monkeys and Camelphat in Melbourne, while Luude and Lil Nas X will perform the annual honours in Byron Bay.

Alongside the necessary planning details, Falls Festival have also added a rising name to each leg of the event as part of the Triple J Unearthed winners comp. In Melbourne, Bec Stevens will join the festivities, while Medhanit will perform in Byron Bay, and South Summit will make an appearance in Fremantle.

The festival is set to launch its national trek in the Melbourne CBD on 29th December, before travelling to the North Byron Parklands on 31st December, and beginning its final event at Fremantle Park on 7th January. Digital versions of the Falls Festival set times and maps can be found via the official website, or as part of the app, with a full run-down of each event available below.

Falls Festival 2022/23

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, December 29th

El Capitan Stage

11:45-12:00 Welcome to Country

12:10-12:40 Elsy Wameyo

1:00-1:40 1300

2:00-2:40 MAY-A

3:00-3:40 Rico Nasty

4:10-4:50 The OG Wiggles

5:20-6:05 Genesis Owusu

6:35-7:35 DMA’S

8:05-9:05 Aminé

9:50-11:00 Lil Nas X

Sugarloaf Stage

12:45-2:15 Wongo

2:15-3:45 Dameeeela

3:45-5:15 Choomba

5:15-6:45 Biscits

6:45-7:45 Young Franco

7:45-9:15 Anna Lunoe

9:15-10:15 Luude

Friday, December 30th

El Capitan Stage

12:00-12:30 Bec Stevens

12:50-1:30 Floodlights

1:50-2:30 Beddy Rays

2:50-3:30 Peach PRC

4:00-4:45 King Stingray

5:15-6:00 G Flip

6:30-7:30 Spacey Jane

8:00-9:00 CHVRCHES

9:30-11:00 Jamie xx

Sugarloaf Stage

12:40-2:10 RONA.

2:10-3:40 Moktar

3:40-5:10 CC:DISCO!

5:10-6:40 DJ Seinfeld

6:40-8:10 Mall Grab

8:10-9:40 Peggy Gou

Saturday, December 31st

El Capitan Stage

1:30-2:00 YNG Martyr

2:00-2:40 Magdalena Bay

3:00-3:40 Telenova

4:00-4:45 The Vanns

5:15-6:00 Lastlings

6:30-7:15 PinkPantheress

7:45-8:45 Amyl and the Sniffers

9:15-10:15 Ocean Alley

11:00-12:20 Arctic Monkeys

Sugarloaf Stage

1:30-2:20 Juno Mamba

2:20-3:50 Ebony Boadu

3:50-5:50 Barry Can’t Swim

5:50-7:50 Elkka

7:50-9:50 TSHA

10:00-11:30 Ben Böhmer

11:30-1:30 Camelphat

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW

Saturday, December 31st

Galaxy Stage

1:00-1:45 Elsy Wameyo

2:15-3:00 Beddy Rays

3:30-4:15 MAY-A

4:45-5:30 Peach PRC

6:00-2:00 Levins

Sugarloaf Stage

2:30-4:00 Wongo

4:00-5:30 Dameeeela

5:30-7:00 Choomba

7:00-9:00 Biscits

9:00-11:00 Anna Lunoe

11:00-12:00 Luude

El Capitan Stage

5:15-5:40 Welcome to Country

5:50-6:35 The OG Wiggles

7:05-8:05 Genesis Owusu

8:35-9:35 DMA’S

10:05-11:05 Aminé

11:50-1:00 Lil Nas X

Sunday, January 1st

Galaxy Stage

12:30-1:00 Medhanit

1:20-2:05 Floodlights

2:25-3:10 1300

3:30-4:15 The Vanns

4:45-5:30 King Stingray

6:00-1:30 Levins

Sugarloaf Stage

1:00-2:00 RONA.

2:00-3:00 Moktar

3:00-4:30 CC:DISCO!

4:30-6:00 TSHA

6:00-7:30 DJ Seinfeld

7:30-9:00 Mall Grab

9:00-11:00 Peggy Gou

El Capitan Stage

5:00-5:45 Rico Nasty

6:15-7:15 G Flip

7:45-8:45 Spacey Jane

9:15-10:15 CHVRCHES

10:45-12:00 Jamie xx

Monday, January 2nd

Galaxy Stage

12:30-1:15 YNG Martyr

1:45-2:30 Magdalena Bay

3:00-3:45 Telenova

4:15-5:15 Young Franco

5:45-1:00 Levins

Sugarloaf Stage

1:00-2:00 Juno Mamba

2:00-3:00 Ebony Boadu

3:00-5:00 Barry Can’t Swim

5:00-6:50 Elkka

7:00-9:00 Ben Böhmer

9:00-11:00 Camelphat

El Capitan Stage

5:00-5:45 Lastlings

6:15-7:00 PinkPantheress

7:30-8:30 Amyl and the Sniffers

9:00-10:00 Ocean Alley

10:45-12:00 Arctic Monkeys

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, January 7th

El Capitan Stage

11:40-11:50 Welcome to Country

12:30-1:05 Beddy Rays

1:45-2:25 Rico Nasty

3:05-3:50 G Flip

4:35-5:20 Ocean Alley

6:20-7:05 Spacey Jane

8:05-8:50 Aminé

9:50-11:00 Lil Nas X

Sugarloaf Stage

12:00-12:30 Floodlights

1:05-1:45 MAY-A

2:25-3:05 The OG Wiggles

3:50-4:35 Amyl and the Sniffers

5:20-6:20 Ben Böhmer

7:05-8:05 Camelphat

8:50-9:50 Jamie xx

Matterhorn Stage

12:00-12:40 Juno Mamba

1:00-1:40 Magdalena Bay

2:00-2:40 Telenova

3:00-4:00 Ebony Boadu

4:00-5:00 Dameeeela

5:00-6:00 Wongo

6:00-7:00 Biscits

7:00-8:00 Anna Lunoe

8:00-9:00 DJ Seinfeld

9:00-10:00 Choomba

Sunday, January 8th

Sugarloaf Stage

12:00-12:30 Elsy Wameyo

1:10-1:50 Peach PRC

2:30-3:10 Lastlings

3:55-4:35 PinkPantheress

5:35-6:35 Mall Grab

7:35-8:45 Peggy Gou

Matterhorn Stage

12:00-12:30 South Summit

12:40-1:10 YNG Martyr

1:20-1:50 1300

2:00-3:00 RONA.

3:00-4:00 Moktar

4:00-5:00 Barry Can’t Swim

5:00-6:00 Elkka

6:00-7:00 CC:Disco!

7:00-8:00 TSHA

8:00-9:00 Young Franco

9:00-10:00 Luude

El Capitan Stage

12:30-1:10 The Vanns

1:50-2:30 King Stingray

3:10-3:55 Genesis Owusu

4:35-5:35 DMA’S

6:35-7:35 CHVRCHES

8:45-10:00 Arctic Monkeys

Falls Festival 2022/23 Dates and Venues

Sidney Myer Music Bowl (and surrounds), Melbourne, VIC – 29th, 30th & 31st December, 2022

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW – 31st December 2022, 1st & 2nd January, 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA – 7th & 8th January, 2023

Tickets on sale now.

