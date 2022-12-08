Falls Festival Share Set Times, Event Maps, & Triple J Unearthed Winners

Just weeks ahead of its kickoff in Melbourne, the 2022/2023 edition of Falls Festival has unveiled all the pertinent details, including set times, event maps, and the ever-important Triple J Unearthed winner additions. Patrons are advised to start their planning now to avoid any major lineup clashes.
In Melbourne and Byron Bay, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx, and the Arctic Monkeys will headline each respective day of the festival, while Jamie xx will wrap up shortly before Lil Nas X on the first of the day-day Fremantle event. The all-important New Year’s Eve slots will be filled by the Arctic Monkeys and Camelphat in Melbourne, while Luude and Lil Nas X will perform the annual honours in Byron Bay.
Alongside the necessary planning details, Falls Festival have also added a rising name to each leg of the event as part of the Triple J Unearthed winners comp. In Melbourne, Bec Stevens will join the festivities, while Medhanit will perform in Byron Bay, and South Summit will make an appearance in Fremantle.
The festival is set to launch its national trek in the Melbourne CBD on 29th December, before travelling to the North Byron Parklands on 31st December, and beginning its final event at Fremantle Park on 7th January. Digital versions of the Falls Festival set times and maps can be found via the official website, or as part of the app, with a full run-down of each event available below.
Falls Festival 2022/23
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, December 29th
El Capitan Stage
- 11:45-12:00 Welcome to Country
- 12:10-12:40 Elsy Wameyo
- 1:00-1:40 1300
- 2:00-2:40 MAY-A
- 3:00-3:40 Rico Nasty
- 4:10-4:50 The OG Wiggles
- 5:20-6:05 Genesis Owusu
- 6:35-7:35 DMA’S
- 8:05-9:05 Aminé
- 9:50-11:00 Lil Nas X
Sugarloaf Stage
- 12:45-2:15 Wongo
- 2:15-3:45 Dameeeela
- 3:45-5:15 Choomba
- 5:15-6:45 Biscits
- 6:45-7:45 Young Franco
- 7:45-9:15 Anna Lunoe
- 9:15-10:15 Luude
Friday, December 30th
El Capitan Stage
- 12:00-12:30 Bec Stevens
- 12:50-1:30 Floodlights
- 1:50-2:30 Beddy Rays
- 2:50-3:30 Peach PRC
- 4:00-4:45 King Stingray
- 5:15-6:00 G Flip
- 6:30-7:30 Spacey Jane
- 8:00-9:00 CHVRCHES
- 9:30-11:00 Jamie xx
Sugarloaf Stage
- 12:40-2:10 RONA.
- 2:10-3:40 Moktar
- 3:40-5:10 CC:DISCO!
- 5:10-6:40 DJ Seinfeld
- 6:40-8:10 Mall Grab
- 8:10-9:40 Peggy Gou
Saturday, December 31st
El Capitan Stage
- 1:30-2:00 YNG Martyr
- 2:00-2:40 Magdalena Bay
- 3:00-3:40 Telenova
- 4:00-4:45 The Vanns
- 5:15-6:00 Lastlings
- 6:30-7:15 PinkPantheress
- 7:45-8:45 Amyl and the Sniffers
- 9:15-10:15 Ocean Alley
- 11:00-12:20 Arctic Monkeys
Sugarloaf Stage
- 1:30-2:20 Juno Mamba
- 2:20-3:50 Ebony Boadu
- 3:50-5:50 Barry Can’t Swim
- 5:50-7:50 Elkka
- 7:50-9:50 TSHA
- 10:00-11:30 Ben Böhmer
- 11:30-1:30 Camelphat
North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW
Saturday, December 31st
Galaxy Stage
- 1:00-1:45 Elsy Wameyo
- 2:15-3:00 Beddy Rays
- 3:30-4:15 MAY-A
- 4:45-5:30 Peach PRC
- 6:00-2:00 Levins
Sugarloaf Stage
- 2:30-4:00 Wongo
- 4:00-5:30 Dameeeela
- 5:30-7:00 Choomba
- 7:00-9:00 Biscits
- 9:00-11:00 Anna Lunoe
- 11:00-12:00 Luude
El Capitan Stage
- 5:15-5:40 Welcome to Country
- 5:50-6:35 The OG Wiggles
- 7:05-8:05 Genesis Owusu
- 8:35-9:35 DMA’S
- 10:05-11:05 Aminé
- 11:50-1:00 Lil Nas X
Sunday, January 1st
Galaxy Stage
- 12:30-1:00 Medhanit
- 1:20-2:05 Floodlights
- 2:25-3:10 1300
- 3:30-4:15 The Vanns
- 4:45-5:30 King Stingray
- 6:00-1:30 Levins
Sugarloaf Stage
- 1:00-2:00 RONA.
- 2:00-3:00 Moktar
- 3:00-4:30 CC:DISCO!
- 4:30-6:00 TSHA
- 6:00-7:30 DJ Seinfeld
- 7:30-9:00 Mall Grab
- 9:00-11:00 Peggy Gou
El Capitan Stage
- 5:00-5:45 Rico Nasty
- 6:15-7:15 G Flip
- 7:45-8:45 Spacey Jane
- 9:15-10:15 CHVRCHES
- 10:45-12:00 Jamie xx
Monday, January 2nd
Galaxy Stage
- 12:30-1:15 YNG Martyr
- 1:45-2:30 Magdalena Bay
- 3:00-3:45 Telenova
- 4:15-5:15 Young Franco
- 5:45-1:00 Levins
Sugarloaf Stage
- 1:00-2:00 Juno Mamba
- 2:00-3:00 Ebony Boadu
- 3:00-5:00 Barry Can’t Swim
- 5:00-6:50 Elkka
- 7:00-9:00 Ben Böhmer
- 9:00-11:00 Camelphat
El Capitan Stage
- 5:00-5:45 Lastlings
- 6:15-7:00 PinkPantheress
- 7:30-8:30 Amyl and the Sniffers
- 9:00-10:00 Ocean Alley
- 10:45-12:00 Arctic Monkeys
Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA
Saturday, January 7th
El Capitan Stage
- 11:40-11:50 Welcome to Country
- 12:30-1:05 Beddy Rays
- 1:45-2:25 Rico Nasty
- 3:05-3:50 G Flip
- 4:35-5:20 Ocean Alley
- 6:20-7:05 Spacey Jane
- 8:05-8:50 Aminé
- 9:50-11:00 Lil Nas X
Sugarloaf Stage
- 12:00-12:30 Floodlights
- 1:05-1:45 MAY-A
- 2:25-3:05 The OG Wiggles
- 3:50-4:35 Amyl and the Sniffers
- 5:20-6:20 Ben Böhmer
- 7:05-8:05 Camelphat
- 8:50-9:50 Jamie xx
Matterhorn Stage
- 12:00-12:40 Juno Mamba
- 1:00-1:40 Magdalena Bay
- 2:00-2:40 Telenova
- 3:00-4:00 Ebony Boadu
- 4:00-5:00 Dameeeela
- 5:00-6:00 Wongo
- 6:00-7:00 Biscits
- 7:00-8:00 Anna Lunoe
- 8:00-9:00 DJ Seinfeld
- 9:00-10:00 Choomba
Sunday, January 8th
Sugarloaf Stage
- 12:00-12:30 Elsy Wameyo
- 1:10-1:50 Peach PRC
- 2:30-3:10 Lastlings
- 3:55-4:35 PinkPantheress
- 5:35-6:35 Mall Grab
- 7:35-8:45 Peggy Gou
Matterhorn Stage
- 12:00-12:30 South Summit
- 12:40-1:10 YNG Martyr
- 1:20-1:50 1300
- 2:00-3:00 RONA.
- 3:00-4:00 Moktar
- 4:00-5:00 Barry Can’t Swim
- 5:00-6:00 Elkka
- 6:00-7:00 CC:Disco!
- 7:00-8:00 TSHA
- 8:00-9:00 Young Franco
- 9:00-10:00 Luude
El Capitan Stage
- 12:30-1:10 The Vanns
- 1:50-2:30 King Stingray
- 3:10-3:55 Genesis Owusu
- 4:35-5:35 DMA’S
- 6:35-7:35 CHVRCHES
- 8:45-10:00 Arctic Monkeys
Falls Festival 2022/23 Dates and Venues
- Sidney Myer Music Bowl (and surrounds), Melbourne, VIC – 29th, 30th & 31st December, 2022
- North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW – 31st December 2022, 1st & 2nd January, 2023
- Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA – 7th & 8th January, 2023
Tickets on sale now.
