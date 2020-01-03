“Families of Ruffa Gutierrez, Marjorie Barretto unite for New Year’s Eve celebration”

The families of Ruffa Gutierrez and Marjorie Barretto came together to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in the United States.

The families of beauty queen-turned-host Ruffa Gutierrez and former actress Marjorie Barretto came together to welcome the new year in the United States.

Held in Beverly Hills, California, the star-studded New Year’s Eve celebration were attended by Ruffa’s brother Richard and his family, Sarah, Zion and Kai; her kids, Lorin and Venice; and Marjorie’s children, Julia, Claudia, Leon and Erich.

Noticeably absent was Marjorie’s oldest child, Dani, who, for her part, ushered in the new year with her own family in Tagaytay. The vlogger had said in a previous interview with PUSH that she would not be able to join them because of her baby, Millie.

Meanwhile, clips from the US celebration were shared by Ruffa on her Instagram Stories.

Check them out below: