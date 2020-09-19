Families who received 2nd wave of SAP now at 13.85M — DSWD

MANILA, Philippines — Over 13.58 million families received the second wave of the social amelioration program (SAP) or the government’s cash subsidy.
Latest data from the Department of Social Welfare Development (DSWD) showed that a total of P82.7 billion in financial assistance were disbursed to 13,858,552 beneficiaries as of Sept. 18.
The agency assured other SAP recipients that the distribution of cash aid is still ongoing.
“Patuloy ang pamamahagi ng emergency subsidy sa mga benepisyaryo ng SAP, kabilang ang mga ‘waitlisted’ o karagdagang mga pamilya,” read the DSWD statement posted on Facebook on Saturday.
