Famous brands warn consumers: ‘Beware of scams, fake online sale’

MANILA, Philippines — Famous brands and companies have once again warned consumers against the proliferation of online scams after several fake social media pages came out trying to sell their items at a very ridiculously low prices.

Samsonite and Xiaomi Philippines are among these brands that cautioned online shoppers to verify pages selling their products and items.

“Beware of fake Facebook pages impersonating Samsonite. We are working with Meta to remove them, but please exercise caution when shopping online,” Samsonite said in a statement Tuesday.

“These pages may use our trademarks and products, but they are not authentic and are hosted on different web domains. They advertise on social media with unrealistically low prices,” the post reads.

Samsonite advised the public to visit their official pages when purchasing their products.

Please be reminded that these are the only social media pages of Samsonite Philippines:Instagram -… Posted by Samsonite Philippines on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

On the other hand, Xiaomi Philippines reshared its post from last year after a fake promotional campaign using the brand circulated on Facebook.

“The campaign involved requesting consumers to input their bank account details to buy a Xiaomi Scooter for only P98. We wish to inform the public that such a promotional campaign has no relation to Xiaomi Philippines nor any of our affiliates,” the brand’s post said.

Likewise, Xiaomi cautioned Filipinos to stay vigilant and to visit their official pages and stores when buying items online.

JPV

