Famous Chinese web novel Lord of the Mysteries a smash hit at Bangkok International Book Fair

BANGKOK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On September 30, Bangkok International Book Fair was opened as scheduled, during which the debut of the Thai edition of Lord of the Mysteries, a web novel from China, became a highlight. The new book was officially published on October 1 by SMM PLUS, a prestigious Thai publisher with authorization from China Literature Limited, the largest original web literature platform in China.



The Thai edition of Lord of the Mysteries

In recent years, Chinese web literature works are getting increasingly popular all over the world. Lord of the Mysteries is not only a rare novel serialized synchronously in both Chinese and English, but also a phenomenon-level IP that has broken the paid subscription record of global web novels, becoming the best web novel in the year of 2020 with hundreds of millions of readers. Featuring multi-language charm both in subject and content, it fuses the Cthulhu style, SCP-like elements, Victoria era flavor and Steampunk passion. As there are many readers in Thailand anticipating this novel, the Thai edition of Lord of the Mysteries became a hit as soon as it debuted at the book fair.

Lord of the Mysteries causes a fever for fantasy works in Thailand

As a well-known media and publishing group in Thailand, SMM PLUS had cooperated with China Literature for many times in IP exchanges.

According to SMM PLUS, quite a few Thai readers have read the English edition of Lord of the Mysteries via Webnovel so far. To meet the increasing demand of readers, one volume of the Thai edition is scheduled to be published every 20 days.



Lord of the Mysteries ranks No. 3 on Webnovel in terms of popularity among the completed novels.

The English edition of Lord of the Mysteries ranks No. 1 on Webnovel in terms of popularity among the completed fantasy novels, with page views exceeding 24 million person times. It is scored 4.8/5 by nearly 5,000 reviewers. On the overall popularity ranking of completed novels, it ranks No. 3, an extraordinary performance manifesting its popularity worldwide. “People with different cultural backgrounds share the same fundamental sentiments: pursuit for novelty, curiosity for suspense, and yearning for family affection, friendship and love…these common traits are essential for a novel to get wide recognition across different cultures,” said Yuan Ye (online moniker “Cuttlefish That Loves Diving”), the author of the web novel.



Lord of the Mysteries is highly recommended at the symposium “Yaakz Novel 2021 by Siam Interbook”.

Volume 1 of Lord of the Mysteries was officially published and distributed at Bangkok International Book Fair. Meanwhile, at the symposium “Yaakz Novel 2021 by Siam Interbook”, it is highly recommended by professionals in the publishing and literature circle and translators, as well as reader groups. They all agreed that this is an excellent work both in story and literature, .



Professionals in the publishing and literature industry, translators and reader groups have heated discussions about the novel.

A mystery novel for people of the Earth

Lord of the Mysteries was serialized as of April 2018, and completed in May 2020.

In this novel, the author harmoniously fuses the Cthulhu style, SCP-like elements, Victoria era flavor and Steampunk passion to create an immersive experience. As an international novel created by a Chinese writer, it perfectly merges the oriental culture and thoughts into the global context, which is both familiar and fresh for readers worldwide.

In the lifelike, mystical world of the novel, readers can feel the profound cultural spirit in the apparently Cthulhu style western fantasy subject. Creating a gigantic different world similar to the western society in the first industrial revolution era, the novel describes many social problems, such as poverty, unemployment and environmental pollution, confronted by the middle-income and grass-root people in that era.

As the story and spirit of this novel are universally popular, people with different cultural backgrounds can be touched by the story, That’s why the novel is a global success.

