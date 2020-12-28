“‘Fan Girl’ producer Dan Villegas, na-senti sa pagkapanalo ng pelikula sa MMFF 2020”

Big winner ng 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival ang pelikulang Fan Girl.

Big winner ng 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival ang pelikulang Fan Girl na pinrodyus ni Dan Villegas.

Kaya naman hindi nito napigilan “ma-senti” habang pinasasalamatan ang mga bumuo ng pelikulang ito sa isang post aa Instagram.

Panimula ni Direk Dan, “Senti post, a note from a newbie producer.”

“It’s a first for me as a producer and for @project8projects to win Best Picture. What a ride since 2016. From @tonetjadaone pitching her idea of a rabid fan meeting her idol; to finding the right actor who is brave enough to play himself (thanks and congratulations @pauavelino); to countless pitches with my co-producer @biancabalbuena; to learning how to produce (thank you Boss @attyjoji, @ciklornatee, @patsumagui, Full Circle Lab, RayPhat and sir @montie08); to finding courageous executive producers, @olivia_manalili, @krizgazmen and @quarkhenares, and Crossword Productions from HK; to auditioning over 600 actresses to eventually find a gem of an actress in @charliedizon_ (congratulations m’dear); to countless fights with my director (MAGSHOOT KA NA SA NEXT DAY OR WE LOSE PAULO. PILI KA!); to shooting and doing post-production with such an amazing, award-winning and dedicated staff @neildaza, @bentol, @jaycruz, @vincentsoundies, @joibayan, @r2d2r2doon, @pd_diddy, @narrabongarra, @dayannjoie, @samsamarita, @cescalee, @karapmoreno, @se.anwar, @karlolalala, @kayebanaag, @annemonzon, @quantumfilmsph; to finally finishing everything with the rockstar LP @reignannedeguzman, and our energizer bunny producer in Project 8 @geoderic (who’s very strict, mind you); to casting @shingalingdingdong (I will always be a fan) for that pivotal role; to wondering for the longest time where to show this film; to being screened at the @tokyo_intl_film_festival for our world premiere and to be in the Main Competition at the @tallinnblacknightsff; to being accepted at the 2020 MMFF; to my director and actress being rejected by Qatar Airways for Talinn; to fighting piracy (and yes, we are going after you); to jamming promo ideas with @bbboyc; and to finally last night, losing my voice shouting and proud that my staff and actors won (Thank you MMFF).”

Ani Direk Dan, “To everyone who was involved in this film, to everyone who legally watched, a big thank you from this newbie producer. I’ll take this as a sign that I’m doing the right thing.”

Aniya, may mga sasalihang film festivals pa ang Fan Girl next year, “I’m excited for our Film Festivals next year for Fan Girl (that we can’t announce yet). Apir and hugs when I see you.”

Kwento ng isang obsessed teenage fan na na-stuck sa loob ng isang bahay kasama ang kanyang idol ng isang gabi, ang Fan Girl ay humakot ng eight awards sa MMFF 2020, kasama ang Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Screenplay and Best Picture.

Ang mga lead stars nito na sina Paulo Avelino at Charlie Dizon, ang naguwi naman ng Best Actor at Best Actress respectively. Si Antoinette Jadaone, naman ang itinanghal na Best Director.