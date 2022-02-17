FANDOM ANNOUNCES YAMINI JOSHI AS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SALES FOR APAC REGION

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform, is expanding its sales leadership team with the appointment of Yamini Joshi as the new Managing Director in the APAC region. Joshi is based out of Singapore and will report to Ken Shapiro, Chief Revenue Officer at Fandom.

Joshi will be responsible for growing Fandom’s business in the APAC region, including the development and execution of revenue growth and monetization strategies and creating scalable, client-centric category solutions that utilize the full power of Fandom’s portfolio.

Joshi is a seasoned commercial leader with 20 years of experience in the media & digital industry. She has a keen understanding of media platforms in Asia across broadcast, digital and print, having worked with corporations like Fox, RTB House and Financial Express. As SVP Sales for APAC & Middle East at Fox Networks, she built a multi-million dollar business driven through key partnerships with clients like Unilever, P&G, Samsung, L’oreal, Toyota, Canon amongst others. Her experience stretches through the content value chain: cross-platform branded content creation, sponsorships, commissioning & licensing content and digital content monetization.

“Fandom is in a period of explosive growth and our advertising organization has seen increased market demand internationally – and specifically in our APAC territory. I’m pleased to bring in a strong leader like Yamini to take Fandom’s brand to new levels,” said Ken Shapiro, Chief Revenue Officer at Fandom. “Her impressive tenure in the media and entertainment industry will allow us to grow opportunities with our ad partners and build out our international business across multiple verticals in TV, streaming, gaming and film.”

ABOUT FANDOM

Fandom is the world’s largest fan platform where fans immerse themselves in imagined worlds across entertainment and gaming. Reaching more than 300 million unique visitors per month and hosting more than 250,000 wikis, Fandom.com is the #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, gaming, TV and film, where fans learn about and celebrate their favorite fandoms. Fandom’s Gaming division manages its direct-to-consumer subscription businesses including the leading tabletop role-playing-game platform Dungeons & Dragons Beyond, which has more than 9 million registered users, and the online video game retailer Fanatical. Fandom Productions, the content arm of Fandom, enhances the fan experience through curated editorial coverage and branded content, its Emmy-nominated Honest Trailers and the weekly video news program The Loop. For more information follow @getfandom or visit: www.fandom.com