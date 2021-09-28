Fandom Expands Sales Division In APAC & Launches New Self-Serve Ad Platform

“Fandomatic” Offers New Ad Partners the Ability to Reach Coveted Audiences in the Gaming, Streaming, TV & Film Categories



Expansion in LATAM & APAC with Increased Focus on Gaming Answers Growing Marketplace Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Fandom , the world’s largest fan platform, is expanding its revenue business with the launch of new self-serve advertising platform Fandomatic , global expansion into new regions, and doubling down on sales efforts in the gaming category. Coming off three consecutive years of company growth and a record year of ad sales revenue in 2021, Fandom is answering marketplace demand by unlocking new, unique opportunities for advertisers to reach its deeply engaged audience of gaming, streaming, TV & film fans through international sales expansion and the addition of a new self-serve ad platform.

“Entertainment and gaming is a truly global business, and as the world’s largest fan platform, Fandom is the #1 destination for partners to reach passionate, engaged fans – at scale. With our first-party data offering deep behavioral and contextual analytics in the gaming and entertainment verticals, we provide advertisers with unmatched value, precise audience targeting and successful performance metrics – all of which drive high demand for advertising opportunities on our platform,” said Ken Shapiro, Chief Revenue Officer at Fandom. “As the marketplace expands, Fandom expands with it, and I’m excited to see our growth in critical regions such as LATAM and APAC. And with the launch of Fandomatic, we’ve created an avenue for new partners to unlock our premium ad inventory, rounding out opportunities for advertisers of all sizes to interact with our audiences.”

Fandomatic is a self-serve advertising platform for small and mid size advertisers, providing the ability for a new set of partners to tap into Fandom’s deep library of first-party data to reach passionate fan audiences in the coveted gaming, streaming, TV and film categories.

Fandom offers advertisers a treasure trove of proprietary data with 315 million unique visitors each month across its 250,000 fan-powered communities totalling over 3 0 million pages of content that get a combined 30 billion pageviews each year.

Unlike most self-serve platforms, Fandom’s value proposition to the marketplace is the extremely precise audience targeting and passionate fan data and insights it provides in the gaming and entertainment space which gives advertisers access to real, passionate fans in these coveted categories.

Fandomatic is available at www.fandomatic.com .

. Fandomatic is powered by DanAds , the Sweden -based leading provider of self-serve advertising infrastructure.

Due to an increased advertising demand in the gaming market, Fandom’s sales team will double down in the gaming category in order to superserve its gaming partners.

Fandom has more than 100,000 gaming communities across all gaming verticals – from triple A titles, to PC and mobile games – and is uniquely positioned to offer advertisers extremely precise and targeted opportunities to reach these passionate gamers.

As part of its gaming efforts, Fandom will create larger, strategic partnerships with gaming companies, rollout a global sales strategy for Fanatical, its newly acquired and industry-leading video game e-commerce platform, and deliver a full gaming lifecycle experience from discovery to transaction for its partners

The company has hired former Google executive Amy Venier to run its gaming & esports business where she will oversee these efforts.

Fandom is also increasing its sales efforts internationally, specifically in the Latin American and Asian markets.

Growing 40% since 2020, LATAM is Fandom’s third largest market with more than 34 million monthly unique visitors. With this increased engagement comes additional demand from advertisers in Mexico , Brazil , Argentina and Columbia .

, , and . Fandom will grow its revenue and market presence in the region, develop go-to-market strategies with key partners, and build partnerships in the streaming, gaming and mobile categories, as audiences become hungrier for entertainment content in those verticals.

The team will also focus on custom content executions and community development with new LATAM advertisers.

Former Nike and IMS executive Anabella Pasqualino has joined the company to run the LATAM business

In the APAC region, which reaches 45 million unique visitors per month, the company is ramping up its business to work with major Chinese gaming companies who want to reach the US & EU gaming audiences and to promote their games abroad. Additionally, with the expansion of streaming services launching in the region, Fandom will ramp up efforts with its roster of streaming partners. The company has hired two new Regional Sales Directors in Singapore, Luchi Wu and CHIN-CHEN Huang, to manage this part of the business.

ABOUT FANDOM

Fandom is the world’s largest fan platform where fans immerse themselves in imagined worlds across entertainment and gaming. Reaching more than 315 million unique visitors per month and hosting more than 250,000 wikis, Fandom.com is the #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, gaming, TV and film, where fans learn about and celebrate their favorite fandoms. Fandom’s Gaming division manages its direct-to-consumer subscription businesses including the leading tabletop role-playing-game platform Dungeons & Dragons Beyond, which has more than 8 million registered users, and the online video game retailer Fanatical. Fandom Productions, the content arm of Fandom, enhances the fan experience through curated editorial coverage and branded content, its Emmy-nominated Honest Trailers and the weekly video news program The Loop. For more information follow @getfandom or visit: www.fandom.com

Press Contacts

Rachelle Savoia/ (470) 306-1609 or rsavoia@fandom.com