Fang Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2019

BEIJING, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) (“Fang” or the “Company”), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “annual report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 27, 2020.

The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.fang.com. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request.

About Fang

Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China’s fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

