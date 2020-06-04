Fang Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results and Change in Board of Directors

BEIJING, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) (“Fang” or the “Company”), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced (i) its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, and (ii) a change in board of directors (the “Board”).

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

Total revenues were $38.3 million , an increase of 9.4% from $35.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

were , an increase of 9.4% from in the corresponding period of 2019. Operating income from continuing operations was $2.7 million , compared to an operating loss from continuing operations of $11.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

was , compared to an operating loss from continuing operations of in the corresponding period of 2019. Net loss from continuing operations was $39.1 million , compared to a net income from continuing operations of $5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

“During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Fang achieved positive operating income in the first quarter of 2020,” commented Mr. Jian Liu, CEO of Fang. “Our leads generation services remain a strong growth contributor to our core business. For the coming quarters we look forward to continuing our focus on new initiatives such as live broadcastings, online exhibitions and VR livestreams to better service our customers.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Fang reported total revenues of $38.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.4% from $35.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Revenue from marketing services was $17.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 30.3% from $13.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in aggregate market demand.

was in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 30.3% from in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in aggregate market demand. Revenue from listing services was $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.0% from $12.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the number of paying customers.

was in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.0% from in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the number of paying customers. Revenue from leads generation services was $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 88.6% from $4.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to an increased acceptance and popularity of our leads generation services.

was in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 88.6% from in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to an increased acceptance and popularity of our leads generation services. Revenue from financial services was $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 50.7% from $3.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in average loan receivable balance.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $5.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 35.9% from $8.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the decline in sales and the optimization in cost structure.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $32.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 17.0% from $38.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Selling expenses were $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.9% from $16.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.

were in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.9% from in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs. General and administrative expenses were $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 17.1% from $22.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.

Operating Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

Operating income from continuing operations was $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss from continuing operations of $11.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Change in Fair Value of Securities

Change in fair value of securities for the first quarter of 2020 was a loss of $42.6 million, compared to a gain of $32.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the fluctuation in market price of investments in equity securities.

Income Tax Benefits/Expenses

Income tax benefits were $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to an expense of $11.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Net (Loss)/income from continuing operations

Net loss from continuing operations was $39.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a net income from continuing operations of $5.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on current operations and market conditions, Fang’s management predicts a positive net income for the year of 2020, which represents management’s current and preliminary view and is subject to change.

Recent Developments

Change in Board of Directors

Ms. Hong Qin, an independent director of the Board, has resigned from the Board for personal reason, effective from June 5, 2020. Ms. Qin’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Fang thanks Ms. Qin for her efforts and contributions to the Company.

Fang has appointed Mr. Charles Changming Yan as an independent director of the Board, a member of the audit committee and the compensation committee of the Board, and a member and the chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, effective from June 5, 2020. Upon the effectiveness of Ms. Qin’s resignation and Mr. Yan’s appointment, the Board will consist of five directors, including three independent directors.

Mr. Yan founded Cada Resource International Limited, a company engaged in high-tech development and mineral resource industry, and has been its president since 1996. Mr.Yan also serves as the President of Tsinghua University Alumni Association (Hong Kong). He was the vice chairman of the Western Returned Scholars Association of China from 2008 to 2013. Mr.Yan had been awarded as one of the top ten overseas returned entrepreneurs in China in 2002. Mr. Yan received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Tsinghua University in engineering and a master’s degree from University of Ottawa in engineering.

Conference Call Information

Fang’s management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135600 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472 Hong Kong +852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773 Mainland China +86 800-870-0075 / +86 400-120-0948 Direct Event Passcode 1383200#

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1383200#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1383200#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash (#) sign to get into the call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6379533

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 AM ET on June 4, 2020 through 9:59 AM ET June 12, 2020. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-8199-0299 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697 Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780 Mainland China +86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206 Conference ID: 6379533

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Fang’s website at http://ir.fang.com .

About Fang

Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China’s fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding Fang’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Fang’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of Fang’s business development strategies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China’s real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Fang’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fang does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Fang Holdings Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data) ASSETS March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 107,018 105,282 Restricted cash, current 215,599 219,096 Short-term investments 181,303 194,720 Accounts receivable, net 75,379 66,379 Funds receivable 4,460 8,372 Prepayment and other current assets 37,409 31,509 Commitment deposits 185 188 Loans receivable, current 60,922 60,490 Amounts due from related parties 412 644 Total current assets 682,687 686,680 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 629,969 644,726 Land use rights 50,731 50,731 Deferred tax assets 12,109 6,570 Deposits for non-current assets 482 618 Restricted cash, non-current portion 41,409 42,452 Long-term investments 296,003 341,946 Other non-current assets 38,610 39,179 Total non-current assets 1,069,313 1,126,222 Total assets 1,752,000 1,812,902 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank borrowings 263,045 264,624 Bond payable-short term 101,777 102,779 Deferred revenue 140,690 134,143 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 111,693 120,244 Customers’ refundable fees 7,755 4,981 Income tax payable 4,272 4,207 Amounts due to related parties 9,215 9,227 Total current liabilities 638,447 640,205 Non-current liabilities: Long-term bank borrowings 175,881 184,158 Convertible senior notes 168,773 168,929 Deferred tax liabilities 89,253 90,723 Other non-current liabilities 138,179 138,435 Total non-current liabilities 572,086 582,245 Total Liabilities 1,210,533 1,222,450 Equity: Class A ordinary shares, par value Hong Kong Dollar (“HK$”) 1 per share,

600,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, issued

shares as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020: 71,775,686 and

71,775,686; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2019 and March 31,

2020: 65,403,527 and 65,403,527 9,244 9,244 Class B ordinary shares, par value HK$1 per share, 600,000,000 shares

authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, and 24,336,650 shares and

24,336,650 shares issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2019 and March

31, 2020, respectively 3,124 3,124 Treasury stock -123,216 -123,216 Additional paid-in capital 534,100 528,620 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -113,760 -98,371 Retained earnings 231,283 270,358 Total Fang Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 540,775 589,759 Non controlling interests 692 693 Total equity 541,467 590,452 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,752,000 1,812,902

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income[1] (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data) Three months ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Marketing services 17,288 13,263 Listing services 10,216 12,159 Leads generation services 7,518 3,986 Value-added services 1,416 1,002 Financial services 1,726 3,499 E-commerce services 109 1,081 Total revenues 38,273 34,990 Cost of revenues: Cost of services -5,407 -8,438 Total cost of revenues -5,407 -8,438 Gross profit 32,866 26,552 Operating expenses and income: Selling expenses -13,561 -16,319 General and administrative expenses -18,556 -22,393 Other income 1,914 387 Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations 2,663 -11,773 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 1,716 -262 Interest income 3,923 1,689 Interest expense -8,461 -6,045 Investment income, net 822 5 Realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities – 298 Change in fair value of securities -42,634 32,049 Government grants 369 235 Other non-operating loss – – Income (Loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests from continuing

operations -41,602 16,196 Income tax benefits Income tax benefits 2,527 -11,119 Net income from continuing operations, net of income taxes -39,075 5,077 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes – 8,323 Net (loss)/income -39,075 13,400 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests – – Net income attributable to Fang Holdings Limited shareholders -39,075 13,400 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares and per ADS: Basic -0.41 0.15 Diluted -0.41 0.14 Earnings from continuing operations per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares and per ADS: Basic -0.41 0.06 Diluted -0.41 0.05 Earnings from discontinued operations per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares and per ADS: Basic – 0.09 Diluted – 0.09

________________________

[1]Impact of the Separation of China Index Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CIH) (“CIH”) on the Company’s Financial Statements: The separation of CIH represents a strategic shift of Fang and has a major effect on Fang’s results of operations, the business operated by CIH has been reclassified as discontinued operations. For the periods presented in this press release, the assets and liabilities of the discontinued operations are presented separately on the consolidated balance sheets, and the results of the discontinued operations, less applicable income taxes, are reported as a separate component of income, which is income from discontinued operations, on the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fang-announces-first-quarter-2020-unaudited-financial-results-and-change-in-board-of-directors-301070701.html