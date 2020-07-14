Fans Are Mourning Naya Rivera By Posting Their Favourite Of Her ‘Glee’ Performances

In tragic news today, Glee actress Naya Rivera has been declared dead after she was reported missing following the discovery of her four-year-old son alone on a boat in California’s Lake Piru a few days ago. She was 33 years old.

According to a sheriff’s statement, Rivera helped her son back on to the boat after they went for a swim, and then saw her mother disappear beneath the water.

The death of Rivera marks the third time a star of Glee has passed away in their 30s, following the death of Cory Monteith and Mark Salling.

Rivera’s passing is being widely mourned on social media, with her co-stars and other Hollywood celebrities posting various tributes to her.

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them… Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Prayers for Naya Rivera’s family. Man….can we have a “Do Over ” of 2020. The loss is too much 💔💔🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/63iNdRikv5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 13, 2020

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

In addition to her co-stars and colleagues, Glee fans are paying tribute to Rivera by posting their favourite performances of her as ‘Santana’ on the show.

i don’t want to make this just about glee and santana, but i wanted to share how talented and beautiful Naya Rivera is. her performing Valerie will always remain one of the best and my favourites on Glee. i’m praying so hard for you and your family Naya 🙁 pic.twitter.com/tkdK3X0Eni — alex ミ☆ (@dangerousbwoman) July 13, 2020

growing up, glee meant a lot to me because santana and brittany’s relationship was the first time that i had ever viewed LGBT representation in the media. still, naya was more than a character and my heart aches for her family and friends. rip angel❤️ #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/oSNE5E9prA — S (@skettxr) July 13, 2020

the episode I fell in love with santana, rest in power naya🤍 pic.twitter.com/8NtK5lwfjl — ً (@halivelli) July 13, 2020

when santana sang “alfie” to her abuela and invite her to brittany and her wedding, this ep was so sad bc her abuela refused the invitation. pic.twitter.com/yFlIrHuNhy — 𝚊𝚗𝚊 𝚢𝚎 (@anayye) July 13, 2020

“Rumor Has It / Someone Like You” this mashup was so iconic 🖤pic.twitter.com/0f8tB8k0GE — 𝚊𝚗𝚊 𝚢𝚎 (@anayye) July 13, 2020

Vale, Naya Rivera.