Fans Are Mourning Naya Rivera By Posting Their Favourite Of Her ‘Glee’ Performances

In tragic news today, Glee actress Naya Rivera has been declared dead after she was reported missing following the discovery of her four-year-old son alone on a boat in California’s Lake Piru a few days ago. She was 33 years old.

According to a sheriff’s statement, Rivera helped her son back on to the boat after they went for a swim, and then saw her mother disappear beneath the water.

The death of Rivera marks the third time a star of Glee has passed away in their 30s, following the death of Cory Monteith and Mark Salling.

Rivera’s passing is being widely mourned on social media, with her co-stars and other Hollywood celebrities posting various tributes to her.

In addition to her co-stars and colleagues, Glee fans are paying tribute to Rivera by posting their favourite performances of her as ‘Santana’ on the show.

Vale, Naya Rivera.

