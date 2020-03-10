Trending Now

“Fans mourn as father of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon passes away”

The father of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon passed away on her 31st birthday.

Fans of Girls’ Generations’ Kim Taeyeon are mourning right now as her father passed away on her birthday, March 9.

Korean entertainment news site Soompi, in a report, stated that Taeyeon’s dad died due to cardiac arrest on the day of her 31st birthday which coincided with the scheduled release of her new single.

This then prompted her agency, SM Entertainment, to move to a later date the release of the K-Pop idol’s single “Happy.”

“We inform you that the release of Taeyeon’s new single ‘Happy’ and its music video that was scheduled for today will be postponed,” SM Entertainment wrote in a statement, as translated by Soompi.

Taeyeon instantly topped Twitter Philippines’ top trending topics as fans mourned over the death of her dad whom fans refer to as “Papa Kim.”

See tweets below:

Kim Taeyeon has been a member of Girls’ Generation since 2007.

