“Fans mourn as father of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon passes away”

The father of Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon passed away on her 31st birthday.

Fans of Girls’ Generations’ Kim Taeyeon are mourning right now as her father passed away on her birthday, March 9.

Korean entertainment news site Soompi, in a report, stated that Taeyeon’s dad died due to cardiac arrest on the day of her 31st birthday which coincided with the scheduled release of her new single.

This then prompted her agency, SM Entertainment, to move to a later date the release of the K-Pop idol’s single “Happy.”

“We inform you that the release of Taeyeon’s new single ‘Happy’ and its music video that was scheduled for today will be postponed,” SM Entertainment wrote in a statement, as translated by Soompi.

Taeyeon instantly topped Twitter Philippines’ top trending topics as fans mourned over the death of her dad whom fans refer to as “Papa Kim.”

See tweets below:

We are deeply saddened by the news of Taeyeon’s Father passings. In this sorrowful time, we offer a prayer and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Kim Taeyeon and her family. — Girls’ Generation Philippines (@GGPhilippines) March 9, 2020

TO KIM TAEYEON AND TO HER FAMILY, STAY STRONG! — ERIBHYUN ✩ (@chanbacon3) March 9, 2020

Loosing someone you love is painful, for it to happen on the day you can be the happiest is the saddest thing that can happen. Stay strong Taeyeon!! — KR (@kennydi1997) March 9, 2020

Rest in peace to the man who is always there to support his daughter’s dream. Stay strong Taeyeon. My deepest condolences to Kim Family. — Rose Anne (@ArEyBinas) March 9, 2020

I love you Taeyeon언니! I can’t tell how much pain you feel right now but I hope and pray strength to you and your family. I feel sad also because it felt like I lost a Father since I’ve known you for a long time but I know that you’re the strongest ; — Kath⁷ 카트 (@kth_ws) March 9, 2020

Kim Taeyeon has been a member of Girls’ Generation since 2007.