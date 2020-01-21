Trending Now

“Fans react to James Reid, Nadine Lustre breakup”

In case you missed it: James Reid and Nadine Lustre have broken up after nearly four years of being a couple, and netizens have some mixed feelings about it.

In case you missed it: James Reid and Nadine Lustre have broken up after nearly four years of being a couple. The two confirmed their split in a joint statement released via the live January 20 episode of “Tonight With Boy Abunda“, saying, “It’s true that we have split up, but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media, but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can.

“We agreed that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music. Thank you for all the JaDine fans for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you.”

It was in February 2016 during their joint concert at the Araneta Coliseum that James and Nadine, who had their showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via the rom-com film “Diary ng Panget”, confirmed their romance to the public.

Early this year, their relationship had been the subject of speculation, with reports claiming that the actress already left their shared home in Quezon City.

Since their announcement on Monday, many fans have taken to microblogging site Twitter to express their thoughts on the shocking breakup. Check them out below:

