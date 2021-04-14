Fans Reckon That Taylor Swift Just Revealed The ‘1989’ Re-Record Is Coming Next

Taylor Swift isn’t even a week past the re-release of her 2008 breakthrough album Fearless, and now fans think the superstar just revealed what re-record they can expect next.

In a bizarre interview with Stephen Colbert, the host berated Swift with questions about Fearless track ‘Hey Stephen’, and, in her typical, sly, easter-egg-filled way, she may have revealed that the next re-recorded album fans can expect is none other than 2014’s 1989.

In the interview, Swift specifically references the year 1989, and ends the interview by telling Colbert to “shake it off”, referring to the album’s gargantuan lead single.

But fans online are connecting even more dots. Swift mentions that ‘Hey Stephen’ is about renowned author Stephen King, and shares her love for a selection of his work, with special attention to his short stories.

Twitter user @enchantedjess13 did some research, discovering that Dark Visions – a collection of short stories by King – was released in 1989.

DARK VISIONS BY STEPEN KING (THE COLLECTION OF SHORT STORIES TAYLOR MENTIONED) CAME OUT IN 1989 pic.twitter.com/tI2Kr8vt65 — jessica (@enchantedjess13) April 14, 2021

Now, anyone who has listened to 1989 will know that the album is centred around Swift moving to New York. In her conversation with Colbert, she mentions his accolades, including a cameo he had in Law & Order.

And where does Law & Order take place?

SHE MENTIONED 1989, SHAKE IT OFF, LAW AND ORDER WHICH TAKES PLACE IN NY. THIS WHOLE INTERVIEW SCREAMS 1989 TAYLOR’S VERSION pic.twitter.com/9uqaOcBbxy — Cecilia ✨💛💛 (@ceci20GS2) April 14, 2021

While we’re on the Law & Order train, let’s think back to Taylor Swift’s once-ubiquitous “squad”. The “squad”, which was basically a bunch of tall, thin, famous women, all came together for the video for Swift’s song ‘Bad Blood’, taken from 1989. One of those squad members was Mariska Hargitay…who plays Olivia Benson…on Law & Order.

This may be a stretch but Stephan mention her squad. When I think squad, I think Bad Blood mv. Mariska Hargitay was in that mv and she plays Olivia Benson on Law and Order which Taylor also mentioned in the in the interview. Could be another hint at 1989 TV? #TaylorSwift #LSSC — Ali💛💛 (@calmedown13) April 14, 2021

And then, well, there’s this from Colbert which isn’t very subtle.

I don’t think you’re overanalyzing this at all!💛 https://t.co/3aviYaLU2X — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 14, 2021

Keep your eyes peeled to see when, and if, Swift confirms that fans will be getting her version of 1989 next.