“Fans reportedly didn’t show up at farewell gathering for BIGBANG member Seungri’s military enlistment”

Seungri is the last BIGBANG member to enlist in the military.

Former BIGBANG member Seungri has officially enlisted in the military today, March 9. But sadly, fans didn’t show up to bid him goodbye at the farewell gathering.

According to a Star News report via AllKPop, Seungri also opted not to answer questions from the press as he stood with a photo wall behind him due to the possibility of raising questions about the controversial Burning Sun issue.

Although the hashtag #UntilWeMeetAgainSR became a trending topic, photos of the South Korean idol standing in front of an empty crowd also made rounds online — reportedly due to the same reason.

Apart from Seungri, other various Korean personalities have been involved in the Burning Sun scandal where videos of women taken and released without their consent also made rounds online.

It can be recalled that Seungri was supposed to enlist in the military back in March 2019, but had to postpone due to the said scandal.

That same month, he also announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

Seungri, the last BIGBANG member to enlist in the military, will serve at the 6th Infantry Division in the Gangwon Province.