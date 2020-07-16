“Fans spearhead fundraiser to mark Edward Barber’s birthday”

Fans of Edward Barber and his onscreen partner Maymay Entrata have organized a fundraising effort in celebration of the actor’s 20th birthday on Wednesday, July 15.

In an Instagram post, his father, Kevin Barber, shared that fans of the onscreen couple, otherwise known as “MayWard”, teamed up with ELM Tree Foundation to raise funds to give away back-to-school supplies to over 1,000 students in Brgy. San Jose in Toboso, Negros Occidental.

“A lot can happen in 4 years! And what better way to celebrate 20 years of having the best son in the world in my life than to see over 1000 students in Brgy. San Jose Toboso, Negros Occidental receiving their ‘back to (home) school packs’ from MWHAs (MayWard Head Adminds) and the ELM Tree Foundation in celebration of his birthday?” wrote Mr. Barber.

“To the 9 Solid Edward, 4 Solid Maymay and 38 Mayward fan groups who raised funds and helped make this possible, to the people who organized and distributed all this, teachers and barangay officials, some of whom walked for over two hours to get to the schools and to those who kept me updated every day without fail – a very loud THANK YOU – you did a great job!! Just one random act of kindness from everyone every day and the world will be a better place,” he added, before greeting his son a happy birthday.

For his part, Edward, who turned 20, extended his gratitude to his fans in an Instagram Stories post.

“This made my day. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this. One of God’s greatest callings for us is to love those around us, and that is something that these amazing people do so well. God bless you! Thank you!” he wrote.

Aside from Mr. Barber, Maymay also took to the popular image-sharing app to share her birthday message for Edward.

“Happy Birthday, [Edward],” she wrote.

“Gaya ng sabi ko dyan andito lang kami para sayo, at isa ako sa mga strongest Prayer Warriors mo. Enjoy your birthday dong!” she added.