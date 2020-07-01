Far East Hospitality Makes Bold Move with Official Opening of Far East Village Hotel Ariake

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Far East Hospitality, one of the leading operators of hotels and serviced residences, today announced that its Far East Village Hotel Ariake in Japan is officially opened for business. Previously known as Village Hotel Ariake Tokyo, the 306-key property is the first hotel under the Village brand to expand its presence outside of Singapore.



Exterior of Far East Village Hotel Ariake

“We live in bizarre times today, but it is never too soon to start looking for opportunities. Domestic travel has picked up in Japan since the easing of travel curbs in June. After careful evaluation and consideration, we decided that now is the right time to open,” said Mr Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive of Far East Hospitality. “We have confidence in the domestic market — particularly business travellers. Opening now also gives our operation teams opportunity to fine-tune all areas and they will be ready when the market eventually picks up.”

Located in Koto City, the eastern part of Tokyo, Far East Village Hotel Ariake targets the domestic business community who will be attending conferences and exhibitions at Tokyo Big Sight — one of Japan’s premier exhibition arenas and convention centre. Post COVID-19, the Ariake district will be bustling with excitement as sports events and concerts resume and take place at Ariake Tennis Park or the Ariake Arena — both a short walk away from the hotel. The hotel is thus perfect for domestic leisure travellers who want to be at the heart of all the action.

Urban explorations

Guests — whether on business or leisure trips — will be able to look forward to customised experiences.

Start the day bright and early to catch the auction at Toyosu Market — the world’s largest wholesale seafood and food market. To fully immerse in culture and history of the area, guests can choose to visit teamLab Planets — Japan’s emerging art scene, or go on a historical journey at the Edo-Tokyo Museum. The fashionable Ginza neighbourhood and Tokyo Disneyland Resort are also located nearby for guests to explore over the weekend.

These experiences will be included in the Village Passport — a travel guide that highlights the best shopping, dining, and sightseeing places to explore and enjoy in the local precinct.

Singapore-inspired hospitality with a Japanese touch



Superior Room with Queen bed



Staff member in igeta-patterned uniform

The hotel, constructed and designed by Shimizu Corporation, features a contemporary interior with a neutral colour palette. It retains Japanese elements while incorporating Singapore-inspired hospitality of comfort without excess, and aesthetics without ostentation.

Guest rooms are fitted with the latest technology such as artificial intelligence speakers that allow guests to make multilingual voice commands.

Guests will also be able to spot our staff members decked in igeta-patterned uniforms that capture the Japanese essence.

Committing to safe practices



Self-check-in and check-out kiosks to minimise contact

With travellers realigning their priorities to put safety first, there has been an increasing endeavour to ensure public cleanliness and hygiene.

To minimise contact, Far East Village Hotel Ariake will also have self-serve kiosks for check-in and check-out and contactless payment solutions. In addition, modern self-serve vending facilities such as money changers will enable the guest to be independent and allow for contactless service at their convenience.

Safe Management Measures have been established in accordance to the local regulations to ensure that the highest level of safety and hygiene is maintained at all times. High touch areas will undergo a high frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, protective screen are installed at service touch points and in the restaurant area, safe distancing measures are in place, safe entry measures including temperature taking of all guests and employees, and appropriate protective gear will be worn where required.

To celebrate the launch, the hotel will be running an opening promotion of 15% discount with complimentary late check-out.

To book, please visit https://www.stayfareast.com/en/hotels/far-east-village-hotel-ariake-tokyo

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an International hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 9 unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences, and apartment hotels, including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, Adina Apartment Hotels, Travelodge Hotels, Vibe Hotels and TFE Hotels Collection.

Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a combined portfolio of over 14,500 rooms under its management across 90 hotels and services residences in seven countries — Australia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline.

Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments (Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia’s Toga Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).

For more information, visit www.stayfareast.com.

