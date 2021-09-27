Fariñas supports Marcos’ presidential bid

FORMER Ilocos Norte representative Rodolfo Fariñas on Monday voiced support for the 2022 presidential bid of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

However, the patriarch of the Fariñas political clan opposed the plan of Marcos’ son, Sandro, to

to run for the 1st district of Ilocos Norte.

“Anak ko yung kakalabanin ni Sandro sa distrito namin (It’s my daughter whom Sandro will compete against in our district),” Fariñas said in a statement.

House Deputy Majority Floor Leader Ria Fariñas is seeking reelection in 2022.

“Ano na lang sasabihin ng pamilya ko, kung hindi ko susuportahan ang anak ko (what will my family say if I will not support my daughter)?” said Fariñas, who retired from politics in 2019.

Marcos was endorsed as presidential candidate of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP). He was also nominated by the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) to be its standard bearer in the May 2022 presidential race.



KBL is the political party established by Bongbong’s father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The Fariñas family has ruled the first district of Ilocos Norte for over 40 years even as the Marcos family controlled the second district.

Fariñas said Bongbong should prioritize his obligation to end political divisions and rivalries in his home province before offering his service to the country.

Results of a recent survey conducted by the United Ilocano Front (UIF) show that the people prefer an “Ilocano-speaking candidate.”

The UIF said eight of 10 Ilocano voters in the first district of Ilocos Norte want genuine Ilocano to be their leader.

“The netizens prefer a genuine Ilocano leader in the district. Someone who is Ilocano by heart, words and deeds. A representative who can understand the problems and culture of the people,” said Dindo Danao, UIF convenor.

The elder Farinas served as governor of Ilocos Norte from 1988 to 1998 and as congressman representing the first district from 2010 to 2019.