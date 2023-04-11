Farm Me, which maintains a strong position in the market slump with 40K active users, announces their BSC chain expansion on April 18, 2023

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The GameFi industry has displayed a slowing trend because of the downtrend market since Q3 of 2022. However, this is where there are chances for excellent projects. Game makers must focus on the gaming community, improve their products, and make investments in Web3 technology adoption. In fact, Web3 is a trend that not only interests game developers but also adventurous investors who bet a sizable sum of money on its potential for future growth. Farm Me has continuously added new features since it first launched more than a year ago in order to enhance the playing experience. Farm Me has published its most recent update, which included numerous significant enhancements, along with the BSC Multi-chain growth event in the first half of Q2 2023.

Farm Me is implementing a fresh approach for Web3 gaming’s future.

Farm Me has continuously added new features since it first launched more than a year ago in order to enhance the playing experience. Farm Me has published its most recent update, which included numerous significant enhancements, along with the BSC Multi-chain growth event in the first half of Q2 2023. Specifically:

AI Technology Integration

Farm Me’s latest version will provide users access to capabilities that integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is now the hottest trend in the blockchain industry. This is an important milestone to increase users interaction and bringing players a fresh, engaging experience is the introduction of AI technology into some gameplay. Additionally, gamers will have a more customized experience rather than relying exclusively on NPCs as in past games. Farm Me has just launched a chat function with AI integration that has four channels: All, Nearby, Systems, and Bubble. All of these routes for communication have AI integration.

Web3 Gaming Experience

A virtual city in the game called Social City has over 56 different buildings, simulating a real-world city. Each structure will have unique characteristics and engage in a variety of activities, from entertainment to production. Additionally, Farm Me expands its network by working with brands and businesses.



Farm Me integrates new technology into the project to increase the gamer experience

Farm Me wants to turn Social City into a hub for Web 3 gaming, where users may play games using NFTs and the project’s token ($FAME). Let’s experience Beta Test Farm Me here.

The 1st Esport Game In Web3 Globe

The minigame Amazing Race, which was released by Farm Me and initially made Farm Me the first farming game to build Esports games in the Web3 globe, features excellent quality and varied gameplay. In order to create an ecosystem where players and partners can pool resources from the ecosystem, Farm Me is currently building and growing collaborative relationships with partners in the world of Esports and game studios.

Expansion and sustainable development are made possible by the BSC Multi-chain Event.

The excitement surrounding Farm Me doesn’t end with the Big Update. On April 18, 2023, an official announcement on the BSC chain expansion of the $FAME token (game governance token) will be revealed. The token bridge connecting Aurora and BSC has been meticulously preparedf by the project team in anticipation of this significant occasion. This is a crucial step in increasing Multi-chain and enhancing user interaction capabilities.

At this time, Farm Me also emphasizes creating and promoting community-based interactive events like AMA, Sunday Night Live,… accepting community input and listening to it constantly. The $FAME (BSC) Airdrop program is happening here. Users can update further information on Farm Me’s event on the project’s website ( farmme.io ) or through its media channels ( linktr.ee/farmme ).

Farm Me – GameFi titles with more than 40K users in the downtrend market

Let’s review Farm Me’s most noteworthy accomplishments within the GameFi community. This is solid proof of the team’s internal character, and it shows that Farm Me can improve its conversion approach to better suit current market trends:

5 Big Update Versions along with 12 long updates and 40 short updates to ensure player experience

Successfully raised $3.9M of funding in INO phase

of funding in INO phase Sold out 7,000 Boxes

The top 1% GameFi achieved over 40k players in the Downtrend season with 2k – 3k active players per day

players in the Downtrend season with – active players per day Partnered with big players in the blockchain industry.

In Conclusion

The future ambitions of FARM ME are poised to take off at this precise moment! One of Farm Me’s major achievements in enhancing the user experience was the expansion of BSC Multi-chain and the update of games.With all efforts to build and develop, Farm Me aims to be one of the most breakthrough farming games in the downtrend market.

About Farm Me

Farm Me is a multiplayer-building game that runs on the AURORA.dev-blockchain platform as one of the first GameFi of NEAR ecosystem. It was inspired by popular traditional games such as Harvest Moon, Hay Day, and more. Using AR/VR technology, FarmMe created a universe on the cloud with multiple enchanted lands for players to play and earn. With distinctive features and an engaging storyline, Farm Me is not only a marketplace to earn but also a real game to satisfy even the most hardcore gamers.

