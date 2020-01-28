Farmer electrocuted on way to Leyte farm

TACLOBAN CITY –– A farmer was electrocuted while on his way to his farm in Barangay Tombo, Alangalang town in Leyte province on Monday.

The fatality was identified as Romualdo Pace, 69, a resident of Barangay Santigo, about 4 km away from Tombo, said Police Chief Master Sergeant Alejandro Alde, Jr.

Also killed was the victim’s carabao.

Alde said there were power lines in the area that were damaged due to Typhoon “Ursula” that hit the town last December 24.

“The victim could not have been aware that there were live wires in the area and he could have touched one of them,” he said.

