Farmer shot dead in Abra

BAGUIO CITY- A 59-year-old farmer was shot dead Thursday night in Tayum, Abra, police said.
Alejandro Padagas was doing some chores in front of his residence in Sitio Wayya while when he was shot several times by gunmen who fled immediately after the incident.
Police recovered six shell casings from a shotgun.
Further investigation is ongoing.
FEATURED STORIES
This is the eighth shooting incident in the province since the enhanced community quarantine was imposed on March 16.
GSG
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.