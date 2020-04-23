Trending Now

Farmer shot dead in Abra

BAGUIO CITY- A 59-year-old farmer was shot dead  Thursday night in  Tayum, Abra,  police said.

Alejandro Padagas was doing some chores in front of his residence in Sitio Wayya while when he was shot several times by gunmen who fled immediately after the incident.

Police recovered six shell casings from a shotgun.

Further investigation is ongoing.

This is the eighth shooting incident in the province since the enhanced community quarantine was imposed on March 16.

GSG

