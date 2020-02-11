Farmer slain in Camarines Sur town

NAGA CITY –– A 55-year-old farmer was killed in Calabanga town, Camarines Sur on Monday night, police said.
A report from the Calabanga police said Ramon Balesa was sleeping inside his house when Ricardo Villanueva breached his firearm into the wall made of nipa and shot the victim in Barangay Paolbo at 10:45 p.m.
Balesa died while being brought to the hospital.
Police arrested Villanueva in a hot pursuit operation. Villanueva admitted that old grudge was his motive in the killing.
