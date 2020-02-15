Trending Now

Farmer slams onto barrier, dies instantly in Isabela

TopNews
admin

Farmer slams onto barrier, dies instantly in Isabela

GAMU, Isabela –– A 39-year-old farmer died instantly when he crashed his motorcycle into a construction barrier at the Gamu-Roxas national road along Linglingay village on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

Robertlee Bangloy was on his way to Burgos town when he hit the barrier for the highway construction at 10:30 p.m., said Police Captain Frances Littaua, Isabela police spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contractor is being asked to pay damages to Bangloy’s family./lzb

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top