Farmer slams onto barrier, dies instantly in Isabela

GAMU, Isabela –– A 39-year-old farmer died instantly when he crashed his motorcycle into a construction barrier at the Gamu-Roxas national road along Linglingay village on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

Robertlee Bangloy was on his way to Burgos town when he hit the barrier for the highway construction at 10:30 p.m., said Police Captain Frances Littaua, Isabela police spokesperson.

The contractor is being asked to pay damages to Bangloy’s family./lzb

