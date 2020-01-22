Farmer & The Owl Festival’s 2020 Lineup Has Somehow Gotten Even Bigger

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 23, 2020
Farmer & the Owl have unveiled the fourth lineup announcement for this year’s event, adding to an already bloody stacked lineup including the likes of Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Weyes Blood and Alex Cameron.
Joining the bill next month will be Adelaide indie rockers Bad//Dreems, performing cuts from third studio album Doomsday Ballet, which they released back in October of last year.
New York rapper Wiki, fresh from dropping latest studio album OOFIE last year, will also be on the bill.
Homegrown favourites The Lazy Eyes, HOON, R.M.F.C, Loose Fit and Babey round out the fourth lineup announcement.
All totalled, it’s a particularly tasty lineup for the Wollongong festival this time around.
Check out the full lineup below. Farmer & the Owl 2020 takes place Saturday, 29th Febraury at MacCabe Park, Wollongong. You can cop a ticket here via Moshtix.
[embedded content]
Farmer & the Owl 2020
Saturday, 29th February
MacCabe Park, Wollongong
Tickets: Moshtix
4th lineup announcement
Bad//Dreems
Wiki
The Lazy Eyes
HOON
R.M.F.C
Loose Fit
Babey
Joining
Hot Chip
Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats
Sleaford Mods
Weyes Blood
Fat White Family
Drab Majesty
The Murlocs
Alex Cameron
Mom Jeans
Press Club
Jack Ladder
Cable Ties
Horror My Friend
The Buoys
Miss June
Body Type
Rebel Yell
Hand Habits
EGOISM
Shady Nasty
SPOD
100
Wash
Mini Skirt
Blister