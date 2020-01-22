Farmer & The Owl Festival’s 2020 Lineup Has Somehow Gotten Even Bigger

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 23, 2020

Farmer & the Owl have unveiled the fourth lineup announcement for this year’s event, adding to an already bloody stacked lineup including the likes of Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Weyes Blood and Alex Cameron.

Joining the bill next month will be Adelaide indie rockers Bad//Dreems, performing cuts from third studio album Doomsday Ballet, which they released back in October of last year.

New York rapper Wiki, fresh from dropping latest studio album OOFIE last year, will also be on the bill.

Homegrown favourites The Lazy Eyes, HOON, R.M.F.C, Loose Fit and Babey round out the fourth lineup announcement.

All totalled, it’s a particularly tasty lineup for the Wollongong festival this time around.

Check out the full lineup below. Farmer & the Owl 2020 takes place Saturday, 29th Febraury at MacCabe Park, Wollongong. You can cop a ticket here via Moshtix.

[embedded content]

Farmer & the Owl 2020

Saturday, 29th February

MacCabe Park, Wollongong

Tickets: Moshtix

4th lineup announcement

Bad//Dreems

Wiki

The Lazy Eyes

HOON

R.M.F.C

Loose Fit

Babey

Joining

Hot Chip

Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats

Sleaford Mods

Weyes Blood

Fat White Family

Drab Majesty

The Murlocs

Alex Cameron

Mom Jeans

Press Club

Jack Ladder

Cable Ties

Horror My Friend

The Buoys

Miss June

Body Type

Rebel Yell

Hand Habits

EGOISM

Shady Nasty

SPOD

100

Wash

Mini Skirt

Blister