Farmer yields meth, arrested by cops in Mindoro town

CITY OF CALAPAN – A farmer was arrested in Bongabong town, Oriental Mindoro province on Wednesday for allegedly selling drugs. Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, Mimaropa regional police spokesperson, said Armando Magnaye, 56, was taken into custody by policemen serving a search warrant. Police said Magnaye yielded P400 in cash and eight sachets of suspected shabu, or crystal meth, during the search that led to his arrest.

