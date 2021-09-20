Farmmi Continues Growth with Latest Order for Export to Southwest Asia

LISHUI, China, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is continuing its growth with another new product order for its popular dried whole Shiitake mushrooms. The customer will export Farmmi’s Shiitake mushrooms to Southwest Asia.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We remain focused on executing our business strategy, led by organic growth at our many existing customers worldwide and a longer-term expansion of service opportunities. We are actively engaging with customers in discussions about how we can leverage our improved financial position, well established supply chain relationships and farm-to-table logistics for mutual growth.”

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China and the size of the worldwide mushroom market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

