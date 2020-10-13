Farmmi Receives Follow-on Customer Order for Export to Canada

LISHUI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received a follow-on customer order for its popular dried whole and sliced mushrooms, and dried black fungus. The customer, a trading company supplying to major global hotel and supermarket chains, including the STANFORD hotel chain and the H-MART supermarket chain, will export our products to Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We appreciate the confidence of our valued customer. This higher visibility order underscores our success at building long-term customer relationships and our reliability in providing superior products. Demand continues to increase worldwide in line with the trend of growing adoption of healthier foods and lifestyles due to the perceived benefits. By strategically investing in our supply chain, processing, warehousing, and fulfillment – including enhancements earlier in the year to even more strictly ensure the health and safety of our workers and food – we are now in a position to more aggressively drive revenue growth and profit expansion.”

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company’s Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

