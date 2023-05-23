Farmmi Showcases Products at Asia’s Largest Food Innovation Exhibition

LISHUI, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd. showcased its enhanced product line and growing global brand at Asia’s largest food innovation exhibition, the 2023 China International Food and Beverage Exhibition (the “2023 SIAL China”) in Shanghai on May 18-20, 2023 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. This year’s food industry summit theme – Bracing the World, Embracing Change – underscored Asia’s prominent role in the global food production and supply chain.

Founded in 2000, SIAL China (www.sialchina.cn) is co-hosted annually by the China Commerce Development Centre and the Comexposium Group. The 2023 SIAL China was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As the most important annual event in China’s food and beverage industry, China Food Fair brings buyers from across the world together to jointly build the most influential food industry trade platform. The event sets the standard for the companies entering Asia, while providing the region’s food industry with market insight and opportunities for innovation, making it a high-level, world-renowned international food and beverage event.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Chairman and CEO of the company, said, “This was another highly successful event for Farmmi, as participants once again embraced the in-person format after a long pandemic hiatus. We are excited to be talking face-to-face with our partners and prospective partners, as we work to revitalize our sales and the overall industry. We received very positive feedback, as we discussed development of agricultural products and how to strengthen the supply chain. We are also very pleased with the sales buzz, including for our new mushroom gift box for domestic trade, which is one of many products we exhibited during the food industry summit.

Ms. Zhang continued, “At present, we are in the rapid recovery period of China and the world economy, and China has set its near-term focus of polices on strengthening trade, promoting market expansion, stabilizing and expanding the scale of import and export of key products, accelerating the innovative development of foreign trade, and optimizing the foreign trade development environment. We continue to execute on our Company’s growth, expand our business and further enhance our brand, as we leverage years of export experience and the professionalism of our factory production services.”

About Farmmi, Inc.

Established in 1998, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. Farmmi sells its products both online and offline. For further information about the Company, please visit Farmmi’s website.

