Farmmi Underscores Sales Growth with Latest Follow-on Customer Order

LISHUI, China, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the latest new customer sales order through its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd. for its high-quality dried mushrooms. The customer is a domestic Chinese company focusing on the processing and export of various oriental foods, including Japanese and Korean foods produced in China and exported to more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We are excited to further solidify our relationship with this latest order, which serves to underscore our successful sales growth. We continue to gain traction for our agricultural products, as we focus on quality, scale, superior taste and seamless order fulfilment. Farmmi is now firmly established as an important industry participant, valued by our customers and partners for the breadth of our product line and commitment to excellence.”

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company’s Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

