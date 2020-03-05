Farrer Park Hospital Joins 44 Hospitals in Mainland China and Taiwan to Conduct HIFU Treatment for Uterine Fibroids on International Women’s Day

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Farrer Park Hospital announced today that it will be joining 44 high-intensity focal ultrasound (HIFU) centers in mainland China and Taiwan to perform HIFU treatment on women with uterine fibroids this International Women’s Day on 8 March, 2020 at 10 a.m. (GMT+8). This will be led by Singapore O&G Limited’s HIFU team of gynecologists.

The HIFU surgeries happening on International Women’s Day is a first in the world for HIFU treatments to be done simultaneously on the same day and time. Together with 44 HIFU centers, Farrer Park Hospital will be representing the Southeast Asia region in performing the live procedure that will be coordinated via Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd’s telemedicine service system.

Uterine fibroids are benign growths in the uterus that often appears during a woman’s childbearing years, with almost 20 to 30 percent of women encountering them in their reproductive years[1]. Though they are non-cancerous, fibroids can affect a woman’s quality of life, fertility and obstetrical outcomes[2].

HIFU treatment is a non-invasive procedure that uses focused ultrasound to generate highly localized heat to treat tumors. It provides candidates who are not suitable for surgery or those who do not wish to undergo surgery, an alternative solution to remove the growths. Similarly, it is also a solution for those with concerns about how surgery would affect their ability to conceive or bear children.

“HIFU provides females with the option to preserve fertility and the ability to return to normal activities after treatment. As the patient is on very little anesthesia, it allows the doctor to guide and converse with the patient,” says Dr Lee Keen Whye, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist specialist practicing in Farrer Park Hospital.

The Hospital’s involvement this year resonates with International Women’s Day’s global mission to empower women with knowledge to make informed choices about their health and celebrate womanhood. With female life expectancy[3] generally higher than men, it is essential to stay in good health longer so that they can work longer to provide for themselves as they age.

Farrer Park Hospital has performed over 100 cases treating conditions ranging from reduction of heavy menstruation, reduction of pain, reduction of size of tumor (fibroid), adenomyosis, to improving subfertility and prevention of hysterectomy (the removal of the womb).

About Farrer Park Hospital

Farrer Park Hospital is the latest private tertiary acute care hospital in Singapore. The facility includes the Farrer Park Medical Centre with specialist clinics, medical technology, nuclear medicine and radiology services to support a wide range of surgical specialties such as oncology, orthopedic, gastroenterology, cardiology and now HIFU. Designed by healthcare professionals and conveniently built above an underground train station, the hospital is a carefully created environment to enable modern yet holistic care for all its patients.

The hospital shares numerous calming gardens and inspiring art works with its related hotel, One Farrer Hotel. Synergies between the hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced experiences in food and beverage, choices of accommodation, lifestyle programs and conference facilities. Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel are part of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, a Singapore based company.

For more information, please visit www.farrerpark.com.

