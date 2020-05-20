“Fashown! Heart Evangelista wears DIY Chanel face mask, customized PPE”

If there’s one thing Heart Evangelista lives for, it’s probably staying stylish even during a crisis — and yes, get as creative as you can while you’re at it.

After sharing what she referred to as a “fashionably safe” mask made out of Hermes ribbons last March, Heart is back at it again with a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) face mask — and this time, it’s made out of ribbons from luxury brand Chanel.

She likewise shared a photo of herself wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) made by her cousin Madelaine Ongpauco Barlao.

See the photos below:

center>

center>

Heart is one of the foremost celebrities helping various people in need of help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, silently reaching out to them through direct message (DM) on Twitter.