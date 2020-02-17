Fast food worker fired after taking bath in kitchen sink

An employee of a fast food chain in Michigan, United States has been fired after he took a bath in the restaurant’s industrial kitchen sink.

The man was shirtless with his bare knees visible while he soaked in the sink’s soapy water, as seen in a video posted on Facebook by a certain Connor Somerfield last Tuesday, Feb. 11. It was originally uploaded on TikTok by one @paulkash2 but has since been deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES So yeah I’m just gonna tell everyone right now DO NOT GO TO THE GREENVILLE WENDYS. THIS IS DISGUSTING PLEASEEEEEE SHARE THIS Posted by Connor Somerfield on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Another employee still wearing his Wendy’s uniform then tossed what seems to be a washcloth toward the man, telling him to “wash [himself].”

“It feels like a hot tub,” the shirtless co-worker said as he scrubbed himself. “I’m just enjoying life.”

The uniformed worker later pushes a metal tray into the sink with the man before the short clip ends.

Christian Camp, vice president of human resources for the company that owns the fast food branch, confirmed that the incident happened in their Michigan store, The Daily News reported on the same day. All employees in the video have since been terminated, Camp told Newsweek on Feb. 12.

“This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards,” he was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the restaurant has already been sanitized and is continuing its day-to-day operations. Ryan Arcadio/JB

RELATED STORIES:

Mom leaves 9-year-old at fast food resto to go to casino, gets arrested

White woman body-slammed after allegedly throwing racial slur at employees

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ