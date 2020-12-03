“Fast learner: Iya VIllania does potty training with four-month-old daughter”

Iya Villania has started to potty train her four-month-old daughter on the toilet.

Most parents would potty train kids by the time they reach between 18 and 24 months. But TV host Iya Villania has started potty training her daughter Alana Lauren — who is about to turn five months old this December — on the toilet.

According to Iya, her daughter would usually poop early morning, getting her cue when she sees her starting to kick around.

“This baby girl has been waking up at 4:30 am to go to the toilet then goes back down to sleep at 5:30 am. She normally just feeds back to sleep but when I noticed that she unlatches and starts to kick around, then I figured that must be the cue that she needs to go,” Iya said.

While it seems unusual for some, Iya said she herself was surprised to see her daughter naturally poo in the toilet.

“Have you guys tried sitting your baby on the toilet? It’s crazy! You’ll be surprised! It’s almost so natural for them to poo in the toilet! It must be the pooping position,” she said.

Iya went on to tell other parents to start doing potty training in the toilet and making it into a routine.

She said: “If you haven’t yet, take them when you know they normally poop like in the morning or before bath time and then make it a routine! “

Meanwhile, several parents in the comments section shared their experiences of doing potty training with their own kids at an early age. Most parents agreed that good to train kids as early as possible.

“Yah Iya, I did that, too, with my babies at that same young age. But only on a small potty trainer just exact for their size. And it was quite good. Because of that I never encountered any bad experience re their potty training. They were trained early,” one parent wrote.

Another parent wrote: “All of my kids been potty trained early (started at 2months old. Sometimes it’s their routine but more are like mother’s instinct that they’re going to poop.”

See Iya’s post below:

This baby girl has been waking up at 4:30am to go to the toilet 💩 then goes back down to sleep at 5:30am 😆 she normally… Posted by Iya Villania on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Iya’s post has gained more than 130,000 reactions on Facebook in less than five hours.

Iya gave birth to her daughter with Drew Arellano last July. She has two other kids — sons named Primo and Leon.

