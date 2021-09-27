Faster vaccination vital vs ‘economic scarring’

A ramped up vaccination drive for Covid-19 and limiting the spread of the virus will help lessen the long-term “economic scarring” of the Philippine economy, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Monday.

“For the Philippines, we can minimize long-term economic scarring and see a quicker economic recovery if we could ramp up the vaccine rollout and limit widespread community transmission of the various Covid-19 variants,” said BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno during the International Research Conference 2021 organized by the BSP and the Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee (RBWC).

To curtail the spread of Covid-19, the government imposed quarantine restrictions that led to the economy contracting by 9.6 percent in 2020.

While the economy grew by more than 11 percent in the second quarter of the year, the first-half gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices, which is at P8.9 trillion, is still down by 6 percent from the pre-pandemic level of P9.4 trillion in the first half of 2019.

To help the economy recover, the government is ramping up efforts to vaccinate the entire adult population before the end of the year.

Data however showed that as of September 26, only 20.30 million have been fully vaccinated.

Diokno, however, believes that the country’s monetary and fiscal policy space will help the country recover from the pandemic.



“Unlike in past crises, we enjoy both monetary policy and fiscal policy space needed to spur recovery from the Covid-19-induced economic recession,” he said.

He, however, acknowledged that the current policy space is not unlimited.

“In our case, while our monetary and fiscal space is ample, we are aware that our current policy space is not unlimited. Hence, every step of the way, we at the BSP maintain an open and effective dialogue with our counterparts in government, the private sector, and society in general,” said Diokno.

The BSP’s Monetary Board earlier decided to maintain policy settings at record lows.

The overnight borrowing, lending, and deposit rates remained at 2.00 percent, 1.50 percent and 2.50 percent, respectively.

Diokno earlier said that the Monetary Board is of the view that prevailing monetary policy settings remain appropriate given the manageable inflation environment and uncertain growth outlook.

“The Monetary Board reiterates that, together with appropriate fiscal and health interventions, keeping a steady hand on the BSP’s policy levers will allow the momentum of economic recovery to gain more traction by helping boost domestic demand and market confidence,” said Diokno.

“The Monetary Board also noted that the outlook for recovery continues to hinge on timely measures to prevent deeper negative effects on the Philippine economy. To this end, the acceleration of the government’s vaccination program and a recalibration of existing quarantine protocols will be crucial in supporting economic activity while safeguarding public health and welfare,” he added.