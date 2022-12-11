Fatboy Slim, ICEHOUSE, Dan Sultan Added To Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl Lineup

Fatboy Slim, ICEHOUSE, and Dan Sultan are among the names which have been added to Arts Centre Melbourne’s four-month long festival, Live At The Bowl. Taking place between early January and late April, 21 events have so far been added to the festival, which includes international drawcards such as Lorde, Bon Iver, the Arctic Monkeys, and more.
Now, Live At The Bowl has expanded once again, adding in the likes of PASIFIX, Soju Gang, Reminisce, Piknic Electronik, and English DJ Fatboy Slim. Alongside the new names, the festival has also detailed Share The Spirit, which will take place on 26th January, and will feature First Nations artists such as Dan Sultan, Jessica Hitchcock, and Bumpy.
ICEHOUSE’s addition to the lineup will serve as the rescheduling of the Melbourne leg of their previously-planned Great Southern Land concert series. Originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, 19th November with The Psychedelic Furs, Motor Ace, and more, the event was postponed due to frontman Iva Davies testing positive for COVID.
Live At The Bowl will also host “the world’s biggest electronic music festival”, with Ultra Australia set to take over on Saturday, 15th April. The large-scale, multi-stage production will be held across four separate areas at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Kings Domain.
The full list of events for Live At The Bowl 2023 are available below, with tickets and event details available through the Arts Centre Melbourne website.
Live At The Bowl 2023
- Wednesday, 4th – Thursday, 5th January, 2023 – Arctic Monkeys
- Saturday, 21st January, 2023 – Midsumma Extravaganza
- Thursday, 26th January, 2023 – Share The Spirit
- Friday, 27th January, 2023 – Kehlani
- Sunday, 29th January, 2023 – Boris Brejcha
- Saturday, 4th February, 2023 – Darren Hayes
- Sunday, 5th February, 2023 – Piknic Électronik: Kölsch, Cristoph, Korolova, Boogs & Wiser
- Wednesday, 8th February, 2023 – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – A Tchaikovsky Spectacular
- Saturday, 11th February, 2023 – ICEHOUSE
- Sunday, 12th February, 2023 – Teeny Tiny Stevies
- Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Mosaics
- Friday, 17th February, 2023 – SYNTHONY NO.3
- Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Carmina Burana
- Sunday, 19th February, 2023 – Piknic Électronik: Filth on Acid
- Sunday, 26th February, 2023 – Sorbaes: Sundae
- Saturday, 4th – Sunday, 5th March, 2023 – Bon Iver
- Friday, 10th – Saturday, 11th March, 2023 – Lorde
- Saturday, 18th March, 2023 – PASIFIX
- Saturday, 25th March, 2023 – Reminisce
- Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Ultra Australia
- Friday, 28th April, 2023 – Fatboy Slim
