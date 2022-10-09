Fatboy Slim Shares Remix Of Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba’s ‘Holiday’

Fatboy Slim has shared his remix of Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba’s ‘Holiday’. The track sees the Brighton DJ reworking the penultimate track from the two artists’ Cordi Elba EP from earlier this year.

Complementing the summery vibes of the original with heavy bass, Fatboy Slim explained that the remix was created at the request of Elba himself. “When my mate Idris asked me to remix this fabulous collaboration..the answer could only be yes,” he said in a statement. “I hope I have done it justice.”

Lime Cordiale & Idris Elba – ‘Holiday’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)

[embedded content]

“Fatboy Slim is one of our all-time favourite artists and one that we have always thought was timeless,” added Oli Leimbach of Lime Cordiale. “‘Holiday’ is a crowd pleaser at any party, and it’s always been in our set list at our DJ sets so when Idris mentioned Fatboy was interested in remixing one of our tunes, we couldn’t believe it, and all agreed it had to be ‘Holiday’.

“The remix has that classic 90s aesthetic that we grew up with, a nostalgic twist on our own recording,” he concluded.

Having first joined forces onstage in early 2021, Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba managed to channel their mutual love of music into a collaborative EP dubbed Idris Elba earlier this year. Reaching the top ten in Australia, the record spawned four singles, including ‘Apple Crumble’, which has since been covered by the likes of The Wiggles.

Further Reading

Beyond the Valley Announces 2022 Lineup with Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada, Denzel Curry and More

Watch Fatboy Slim’s 10-year-old daughter play a DJ set under ‘Fat Girl Slim’

Apparently Idris Elba Is ~That~ Friend, Dave Chappelle Says He Used To Buy Weed From Him