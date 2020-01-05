Father beats up relative he found naked in his kids’ bedroom

A father beat up a visiting relative after finding the man naked from the waist down in the children’s bedroom. The man, who sustained severe injuries on his face due to the beating, was arrested and charged.

The 60-year-old Mark Stanley was apparently visiting family members in Virginia, United States for the holidays. The father, who was checking up on his two small children aged 2 and 3 years old in the early hours of Dec. 29, saw the suspect naked in the kids’ bedroom, as per Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office’s statement on Facebook last Friday, Jan. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the father questioned Stanley, he pushed the father out of the room and locked the door. The father then forced his way in and began beating him.

When the authorities arrived, the father was carrying a handgun while approaching Stanley, the police report stated. The father immediately dropped his weapon when the police asked him to.

FEATURED STORIES

Stanley was taken to the local hospital for his injuries before he was placed in the local jail under no bond. He faces charges of indecent liberties and domestic assault. As for the father, no charges were brought against him. His children were also taken to the hospital for an examination for injuries. JB

RELATED STORIES:

Man dresses up as his mom to take her driving test, gets arrested

Drunk morgue worker caught having sex with young woman’s corpse, fired

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ