Father Loses Savings for Son’s Checkup to Fire in Ilocos Norte

Father Loses P300k Savings for Son’s Checkup to Fire in Ilocos Norte

A disgruntled father laments the loss of P300k savings supposedly to be used for his son’s checkup but was destroyed by fire in Ilocos Norte.

A resident of this province’s Badoc was irate after a fire started in their home on a rainy night. His whole home’s belongings were destroyed by the fire, including the cash he had set aside for his child’s eye exam.

Image Source: PNA

The fire that started in Edmar Salvador’s home in Barangay Canaan, according to Senior Fire Officer 3 Bernard Agcaoili, acting municipal fire marshal for the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) of Badoc, had its origins in the overcharging of mobile phones. In addition, one of the rooms had at least three plugged-in rechargeable electric fans.

The initial damage is estimated at P500,000, which includes the P300,000 that Salvador will spend on his 30-year-old son’s eye test. According to the report, nobody was wounded because Salvador and his family spent the night at a neighbor’s home.

The fire spread to the house next door since the structure was constructed of lightweight materials. At least two fire vehicles from the BFP Badoc and Pinili stations responded, according to Agcaoili.

Firefighters worked for more than two hours to put out the blaze. The BFP urged everyone to confirm the fire safety requirements and always abide by the country’s fundamental fire code. The BFP claims that poor electrical wiring is to blame for the majority, if not all, fire accidents that occur in public or private buildings.

