“Father of Angelika and Mika Dela Cruz passes away”

Angelika Dela Cruz announces the death of her late father, Ernie Dela Cruz.

The father of sibling actresses Angelika and Mika Dela Cruz — Ernie — passed away on Saturday, July 4, after getting hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

Angelika, who described herself as a “daddy’s girl,” shared some of her most memorable moments with her dad as she mourned his death on Instagram.

Calling him her “best friend,” the 38-year-old actress said she feels heartbroken for he left her too soon.

“Daddy, you are my best friend … ang kakampi ko sa lahat. I’m heartbroken dahil iniwan mo ko agad. I love you so much, Dad. Mabuti kang tao na maraming tinulungan. Pahinga ka na. Rest in peace Dad,” she wrote.

Although she feels broken, Angelika admitted that a part of her somehow feels happy as she knows her father is now reunited with her late brother — Edward — who died in a vehicular accident in 2010.

“Masaya ako para sayo at magkasama na kayo ni Edward. Till we meet again .. mahal na mahal kita,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Angelika's friends in showbiz — including Judy Ann Santos, Gladys Reyes, and Wendy Valdez — expressed their condolences over the death of her father.