Fazerdaze Releases New EP, ‘Break!, Her First Release in Five Years

Amelia Murray has returned with Break!, the first new release from her Fazerdaze project in five years. The new EP also comes accompanied by the release of its latest single, ‘Thick Of The Honey’.

Making her debut back in 2014 with the release of her self-titled EP, Murray soon found herself on the receiving end of massive and widespread acclaim, following things up in 2017 with the release of her Morningside album, and embarking on an international tour.

However after wrapping up touring the following year, Murray found it difficult to move forward with music, ultimately spending her time at home in Auckland while she came to terms with unhealthy personal relationships, imposter syndrome, and mental exhaustion.

After releasing a handful of singles earlier this year, Murray has formally made her return as Fazerdaze with the release of her Break! EP. Created over a three-month period spent in lockdown, the result is a collection of songs both powerful and cathartic, and underlines Murray’s own personal reclamation.

“Because I was so private about the pain I was experiencing I called the EP Break! to reflect the way that I got myself out of the pain; by breaking, shouting for help, drawing a line and telling people around me that I’d had enough,” Murray explains.

“It was an ugly but transformative time, and I made massive shifts forward in my life when I finally allowed myself to come undone. In this space of brokenness, I found power, freedom, a blank canvas,” she adds. “Break! is ultimately about surrender and acceptance of ugly truths.”

