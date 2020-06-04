FBi Radio Commit To A Full Day Of Playing Black And First Nations Artists Every Month

Sydney community radio station FBi have committed to a full day of music programming by Black and First Nations each and every month. Acknowledging it’s a small step the broadcaster can take to “amplify, platform and centre” Black and First Nations voices, it will be in addition to the station’s existing quota around playing music by Black, Indigenous and POC artists.

“Up until now, FBi Radio has ensured that 50% of the music we play is made by BIPOC artists,” writes the station. “We acknowledge that this isn’t enough, and are working to increase this quota.”

The station has also shared a playlist of Black and First Nations artists whose music you can purchase via Bandcamp. The playlist includes releases by artists including Genesis Owusu, Alice Skye, Little Simz, Dispossessed, DRMNGNOW, Sampa the Great and more.

Additionally, FBi has collated anti-racism resources on a page on their website. It’s “a non-exhaustive list compiled by our community to help you do the work, as well as ways to pay the rent. It’s a resource to accompany the important work led by Black and First Nations organisations.”

The list includes petitions, protests, vigils and places to donate along with educational materials and a list of First Nations-led organisations and other solidarity action groups.