FBi Radio Have Announced The Nominees For This Year’s SMAC Awards

Sydney community radio legends FBi have announced the nominees for this year’s Sydney Music, Art and Culture (SMAC) Awards.
Artists up for Record of the Year include Party Dozen, Ziggy Ramo and The Kid LAROI, while Song of the Year noms include Milan Ring, Rebel Yell and Atro.
BLESSED, Barkaa and Elmo Aoyama are among those tipped for the Next Big Thing award, and Best Video nominations include ONEFOUR‘s ‘Welcome to Prison’, Lupa J‘s ‘Supermarket Riots’ and Tasman Keith‘s ‘Billy Bad Again’.
Public voting is open now via the FBi Radio website, and will run until Wednesday, 16th December. Pivoting to a digital format this time around, winners will be announced on Wednesday, 27th January 2021 live via the FBi Radio Facebook page and broadcast on FBi 94.5FM.
See the full list of nominees below.
FBi SMAC AWARDS 2020 nominees
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Party Dozen – Pray For Party Dozen
Ziggy Ramo – Black Thoughts
The Kid LAROI – FUCK LOVE
California Girls – Beat Bot
Setwun – Our World
Arafura – S/T
SONG OF THE YEAR – presented by Young Henrys
Nardean – ‘aux cord’
Milan Ring – ‘Are Your Friends Alright?’
Rebel Yell – ‘Pump’ (feat. Marcus Whale)
Atro – ‘Because of U’ (feat. Hence Therefore)
Ziggy Ramo – ‘April 25th’
Skeleten – ‘Mirrored’
NEXT BIG THING – presented by Red Bull
Barkaa
BLESSED
Elmo Aoyama
Logic1000
Maina Doe
Kobie Dee
BEST EATS
Comeco Foods
Camellia Fusion Cafe
Ho Jiak Town Hall
A Little Lagos
Cedric’s
Flour Shop
BEST VIDEO – presented by Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Tasman Keith – ‘Billy Bad Again’
Sevy – ‘Ting’
OKENYO – ‘Anthropology’
Lupa J – ‘Supermarket Riots’
Dobby – ‘I Can’t Breathe’ (feat. Barkaa)
ONEFOUR – ‘Welcome to Prison’
BEST ARTIST
Moreblessing Maturure
Make or Break
Louise Zhang
Dennis Golding
Kalanjay Dhir
Nadia Odlum
BEST ARTS PROGRAM
BLEED – Campbelltown Arts Centre
Pari
NIRIN
107 Projects – Art Somewhere
Griffin Lock-In
Urban Theatre Projects – Dream Sequence
BEST PANDEMIC PIVOT – presented by Alizé
Sydney Opera House – From Our House to Yours
Loud N Queer TV
Inside Sets
Stay Inside – Songs from the Great Indoors
Blackfulla Book Club
Grumble Boogie