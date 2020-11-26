FBi Radio Have Announced The Nominees For This Year’s SMAC Awards

Sydney community radio legends FBi have announced the nominees for this year’s Sydney Music, Art and Culture (SMAC) Awards.

Artists up for Record of the Year include Party Dozen, Ziggy Ramo and The Kid LAROI, while Song of the Year noms include Milan Ring, Rebel Yell and Atro.

BLESSED, Barkaa and Elmo Aoyama are among those tipped for the Next Big Thing award, and Best Video nominations include ONEFOUR‘s ‘Welcome to Prison’, Lupa J‘s ‘Supermarket Riots’ and Tasman Keith‘s ‘Billy Bad Again’.

Public voting is open now via the FBi Radio website, and will run until Wednesday, 16th December. Pivoting to a digital format this time around, winners will be announced on Wednesday, 27th January 2021 live via the FBi Radio Facebook page and broadcast on FBi 94.5FM.

See the full list of nominees below.

FBi SMAC AWARDS 2020 nominees

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Party Dozen – Pray For Party Dozen

Ziggy Ramo – Black Thoughts

The Kid LAROI – FUCK LOVE

California Girls – Beat Bot

Setwun – Our World

Arafura – S/T

SONG OF THE YEAR – presented by Young Henrys

Nardean – ‘aux cord’

Milan Ring – ‘Are Your Friends Alright?’

Rebel Yell – ‘Pump’ (feat. Marcus Whale)

Atro – ‘Because of U’ (feat. Hence Therefore)

Ziggy Ramo – ‘April 25th’

Skeleten – ‘Mirrored’

NEXT BIG THING – presented by Red Bull

Barkaa

BLESSED

Elmo Aoyama

Logic1000

Maina Doe

Kobie Dee

BEST EATS

Comeco Foods

Camellia Fusion Cafe

Ho Jiak Town Hall

A Little Lagos

Cedric’s

Flour Shop

BEST VIDEO – presented by Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Tasman Keith – ‘Billy Bad Again’

Sevy – ‘Ting’

OKENYO – ‘Anthropology’

Lupa J – ‘Supermarket Riots’

Dobby – ‘I Can’t Breathe’ (feat. Barkaa)

ONEFOUR – ‘Welcome to Prison’

BEST ARTIST

Moreblessing Maturure

Make or Break

Louise Zhang

Dennis Golding

Kalanjay Dhir

Nadia Odlum

BEST ARTS PROGRAM

BLEED – Campbelltown Arts Centre

Pari

NIRIN

107 Projects – Art Somewhere

Griffin Lock-In

Urban Theatre Projects – Dream Sequence

BEST PANDEMIC PIVOT – presented by Alizé

Sydney Opera House – From Our House to Yours

Loud N Queer TV

Inside Sets

Stay Inside – Songs from the Great Indoors

Blackfulla Book Club

Grumble Boogie