FDA approves use of single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine

Sputnik Light, the single-shot vaccine of Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, has been granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said on Monday.

The one-dose vaccine, which was authorized for use in Russia last May, has an efficacy rate of 79.4 percent, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund. It requires around 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for storage.

Sputnik Light is the second single-shot vaccine against Covid-19 that has been approved in the country, following Johnson & Johnson’s Jannsen.

The FDA has so far allowed the use of six vaccines – Sputnik V, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Bharat Biotech.